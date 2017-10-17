Fans Gush Over ‘Beautiful’ Kelly Ripa Sharing Makeup-Free Photo At Daughter’s Field Hockey Game

Leave it to Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa to look absolutely flawless with no makeup and reading glasses. Yesterday, the social media-active Ripa attended one of her kids’ field hockey games after she finished filming her hit morning show alongside Ryan Seacrest.

The 47-year-old shared a photo of herself sitting at a field hockey game sans makeup and rocking oversized yet fashionable black and purple reading glasses. The Live host is bundled up in a red and white jacket as she holds her hand to her face. In the photo, Ripa is also wearing a grey beanie on her head to signify the cold weather that is approaching in New York.

“Winter showed up to field hockey today and time stood still,” Kelly cleverly captioned the picture.

Like most of her posts, Kelly’s army of 1.4 million followers was quick to comment and send their thoughts to Kelly over her newest picture. In less than a day, the post has already received over 45,000 likes and an impressive 784 comments. As fans wrote Kelly messages, the talk show host took time to kindly reply to a few fans while also confirming that she was, in fact, at her 16-year-old daughter Lola’s field hockey game.

Winter showed up to field hockey today and time stood still.???? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

While many fans commented to Ripa that the weather in their area was also taking a colder turn in recent weeks, others simply couldn’t get over the fact that Kelly still looked so beautiful in the makeup-free photo.

“Natural beauty Kelly, you look lovely.”

“You are too cute. My girls and I watch your show everyday,” another fan chimed in.

In the comments, the proud mama also replied to a fan by announcing that Lola had scored two goals in the game.

When you scroll through Ripa’s Instagram page, it is easy to see that the mother of three takes her motherly duties very seriously as she often posts photos of her children along with proud captions. Earlier this year, the Inquisitr reported that Ripa shared the adorable photo of her youngest son, Joaquin, on his first day of high school. Kelly questioned how her “newborn baby” was already embarking on his freshman year of high school. Like her other posts, this one received a ton of comments both pointing out how incredibly handsome Joaquin is becoming while others couldn’t get over the fact that Ripa’s youngest is already 14-years-old.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]