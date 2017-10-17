Watch Cavs Vs. Celtics 2017 Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, & NBA Odds

Basketball fans are ready for Tuesday night they’ll get to watch Cavs vs. Celtics live streaming online and televised coverage. The 2017-18 NBA season is officially here with plenty of new faces in different places. That includes the rosters for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. They’ll meet up in the first official game to tip off the new season on Tuesday night as part of a doubleheader of great basketball action. Here are all of the details for the matchup ahead, as well as how to watch the Cavaliers battle the Celtics on television or live streaming online.

With the new season comes new rivalries born out of offseason drama and roster moves. It could be argued that the Cavs and Celtics shook up the basketball world big time this summer by swapping players in a deal that sent Kyrie Irving from the Cavs to the Celtics. Tonight he makes his return to Cleveland to play against the team from which he asked to be traded. “King James” doesn’t believe it will be a hostile reception for Irving. LeBron James told ESPN that “Everybody’s good,” and “They will be fine.” When speaking about Irving’s situation, LeBron said, “At the end of the day, the kid did what he wanted to do. That was his destiny.”

While James told ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols he would have loved to have continued trying to take a run at the title with Kyrie, but now the situation has changed. LeBron went on to add that his energy isn’t focused on the off-court drama that the media may be talking up, but instead, his energy is focused on the new guys on his Cavaliers roster. Tonight those new guys take on the Celtics’ “new guys,” which include Kyrie Irving and offseason free-agent acquisition Gordon Hayward. James now has his good friend, Dwyane Wade, as well as the former NBA MVP, Derrick Rose. There are also the Celtics newcomers, Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas.

The sportsbooks are giving the Cleveland Cavaliers the edge at home in tonight’s matchup. The Odds Shark website currently has the Cavs as favorites of 5.5 points on the point spread. Their moneyline price ranges from -175 up to -190 at various sportsbooks. For the underdog Celtics, moneyline prices range from +155 to +165 depending on the sportsbook. The over/under points total is currently around 212.5 points.

One could take a look at historical meetings between the two teams, but these are also changed rosters, making it a bit more difficult to gauge. One would have to think Cleveland has the edge playing at King James’ home court on opening night as fans inside Quicken Loans Arena will be all fired up.

Viewers can watch the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 2017 NBA opener starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage comes via the TNT network at that time for United States viewers. Cable and satellite TV subscribers with TNT can see the game live streaming online through TNTDrama website or any compatible TNT apps or media channels.

In addition, viewers with hi-speed internet can consider the SlingTV channel streaming service. Sling includes TNT as part of the Sling Orange channel lineup on their site. A free one-week trial of the service is also available to all new customers who sign up at the Sling.com website. The Sling Orange package costs $24.99 a month for those who decide to stay on with the service after their one-week trial has ended.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]