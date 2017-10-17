Jinger Duggar Allowed To Watch Movies, Wear Pants, Instagram And Make No Baby Plans After Wedding By Husband

Jinger Duggar has been living her life after getting married to Jeremy Vuolo. Her life has drastically changed after the wedding, which has made the fans applaud her husband for letting her live a normal life. Now that she is not bound by her parents’ rules, Jinger watches movies, wears pants, Instagrams profusely and is not in a hurry to make baby plans. And her husband supports this publicly.

The 23-year-old Duggar and her 30-year-old husband are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in just a few weeks, but she has not gotten pregnant yet. All her married sisters – Jill, Jessa and, now, Joy-Anna Duggar – got pregnant within the first year of their marriage, so it is a surprise that Jinger managed to navigate her life baby free.

Instead of worrying about having kids, Jinger and Jeremy are living their lives to the fullest. This summer, they documented their travels to California, Philadelphia, and more on Instagram. It also gave Jinger an opportunity to develop her talent in photography, and she has impressed her fans with the artsy pictures she has taken all across the country.

Now that they are back in Texas, they are taking some quiet time to enjoy each other’s presence and settle into their new home. They also appreciate the humor they find in their day-to-day lives, as seen in Jinger’s latest Instagram post.

Apparently the theater is not "the place to be" on a Monday afternoon…good thing we got here early

“That’s what I would consider quite pleasant,” one fan wrote. “What treat! A whole theatre to yourselves!”

“That’s the best time because you can talk during the movie!” another fan added.

In turn, Jeremy posted a never-been-seen-before selfie with his wife, which showed that he still enjoys the little quiet moments he gets to spend with her, sans baby.

A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Oct 16, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

“Good for you not getting pregnant quick and enjoying your time as a married couple,” one fan commented. “Plenty of time for a family.”

“You guys are a gorgeous couple,” another wrote. “So proud of you Jinger for becoming an independent woman, you’re awesome. And thanks to you Jeremy for giving her that option.”

When the couple was asked whether they had specific plans to conceive and start a family, they showed their relaxed attitude towards the future.

“We really are just looking to the Lord to see what he provides,” Jeremy said right after the wedding, according to Us Weekly.

Her sisters have been peer pressuring her to start thinking about having a baby. During the first video call that Jinger had with her sisters – Jill, Jessa, Jana, and Joy-Anna – they were quick to ask her if she is expecting yet.

“So are you pregnant?” Jill asked abruptly. Jinger gave a shocked look from the other end of the video call. Although the 23-year-old Duggar was only a few days into her marriage, considering that her 19-year-old sister Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, prayed to have a baby even before the wedding, her surprised reaction showed that she had other things on her mind.

While her sisters have been making news with baby updates, Jinger has been surprising Counting On fans with her penchant for wearing pants. Ten months into her marriage, slacks, pants, tights, and shorts are a regular part of her wardrobe now.

Took my man ice skating ⛸ for the first time ever! He was great! ☺️???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Do you think Jinger and Jeremy will let the first year of their marriage go by without any baby news? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram]