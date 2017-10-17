‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares New Details About A Fan Who Showed Up To Her Home

Chelsea Houska posted a message to her fans and followers on Twitter days ago in which she begged for them to stay away from her home in South Dakota.

While the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of two acknowledged her appreciation to her audience who have shown love and support for her family in recent years, she explained that the fans that have shown up to her home have made her increasingly uncomfortable in recent months.

“When I was pregnant with Watson I had someone come to my door, I answered thinking it was UPS or FedEx with a package. They proceeded to touch my pregnant belly and ask me personal questions about my life,” she revealed in a series of tweets to fans on October 14.

After Chelsea Houska shared her story, her audience was immediately shocked, and many couldn’t believe that someone would have the nerve to show up to her house and proceed to touch her stomach. Even Kailyn Lowry weighed in on Houska’s tweet, thanking her Teen Mom 2 co-star for sharing her story and taking a stand against people who have violated the privacy of her and her family.

Chelsea Houska has been starring on MTV since 2010, when she was featured on the second season of 16 & Pregnant.

Although Chelsea Houska hasn’t confirmed any solid plans to leave Teen Mom 2 in the near future, her father, Randy Houska, hinted that she could leave the series during a Podcast interview last year. At the time, as Us Weekly magazine revealed to readers, Randy told the Dentists Implants and Worms podcast that his daughter was “ready” to quit the show and said that she wouldn’t be upset if the series came to an end.

Randy went on to reveal that Chelsea Houska has continued to participate in filming for the past several seasons because of the financial benefits the show has provided for her and her family. As he explained, her eight-year-old daughter Aubree is all set when it comes to her college money, and Houska has purchased her own home.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

