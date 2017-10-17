Joy-Anna Duggar Scrutinized In New Wedding Album For Pregnancy Signs, Fans Debate Baby And Husband On Facebook

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have been the rising stars in the new season of Counting On. Their wedding just received a two-hour special on TLC, which drew a lot of viewers as the fans know that she is already pregnant with her first baby. So far, the size of Joy-Anna’s baby bump has made the fans think that she conceived before the wedding, triggering rumors of a “shotgun” wedding.

So when the Duggar family also shared a new wedding photo album on Facebook, Counting On stars immediately started to look for signs of early pregnancy in the pictures. Many of the pictures showed Joy-Anna carrying her bouquet in front of her, which obscured possible hints.

The fans did not forget to leave sarcastic comments in the wedding album to show that they are aware of the possibility that Joy-Anna and Austin may have broken the family rule.

One fan wrote, “Never before seen pics like putting on Spanx to hide the fact she was already 2 months pregnant?”

They also went into details on why they think that Joy-Anna may have gotten pregnant before the wedding. One fan stated that her baby bump was “at least a 4 months pregnant belly.” Also, the fact that “she doesn’t say how far along she is,” unlike her sisters, that she posts “very few bump pics” and that she “refuses to mention a due date” makes the whole situation very suspicious.

“It’s completely contradictory to the way they’ve handled every single other pregnancy,” the fan concluded.

But some fans keep repeating that “she’s due early March,” which means that she would have gotten pregnant in June, just a few weeks after getting married. Neither the Duggars nor the Forsyths have officially stated this as the due date.

It is true that Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband have posted very few baby bump pictures on their joint Instagram account. As a matter of fact, in the only update they gave after the pregnancy announcement, they combined the bump pictures with their anti-abortion agenda. In the slideshow, Austin Forsyth was seen carrying a sign that read, “Abortion Kills Children.”

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

It could be that their joint Instagram account may be controlled largely by Austin Forsyth. In a TLC special that revealed moments from the couple’s bachelor-bachelorette trip, they both agreed that he wears the pants in the relationship.

When their friend asked, “Who wears the pants in the relationship?” the couple both raised Austin’s shoe, showing that they agree that he has control and final say in the matters of their relationship.

Do you think Joy and Austin will ever address the rumors that they conceived out of wedlock? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]