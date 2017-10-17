Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Royal Tour Announced, Middleton To Be ‘Heavily’ Pregnant At Time Of Tour

Kate Middleton has finally begun to emerge and make appearances at various royal engagements again after a few weeks suffering from severe morning sickness. The beauty is pregnant with she and Prince William’s third child, who is to be welcomed by the adorable family in April.

Duchess Kate and Prince William have been present at two events over the past two weeks and Kate is looking quite well, sharing a beaming smile and showing off her small baby bump, while engaging in chats with various attendees. It seems that the worst of the terrible morning sickness is over, and like Kate is ready to fully take on the list of royal duties that have been assigned to her, or is she?

One such duty, includes an upcoming royal tour that has just been announced and will see Prince William and Kate Middleton heading to Norway and Sweden. Hello! relays the details shared about the the tour that is to take place early next year, noting that “The royals have been asked to undertake the Scandinavian visit on behalf of the Foreign Office,” and adding that William will take a solo journey to Finland next month.

The publication notes that the November trip William is embarking on was originally supposed to involve Duchess Kate as well. However, her severe sickness meant that the tour was postponed, leaving the original tour date as the solo adventure for the Prince.

The British royals have a close relationship with the Swedish and Norwegian royals, seeing as “King Harald V of Norway and Elizabeth II are second cousins and the Queen’s first ever state visit was to Norway in June 1955.”

As Hello! reminds, the family are also close to the the Swedish royals via their ties to Queen Victoria.

Pregnant Princess Kate Makes Surprise Appearance – and Does a Happy Dance with Paddington Bear! https://t.co/5TnF9p8VUw — People (@people) October 16, 2017

Although Kate Middleton’s morning sickness will likely have subsided by early 2018, it’s clear that when she and Prince William do finally embark on their joint Scandinavian tour, Kate will be in her final trimester. Previous tours have seen the Duchess and Prince William head out on tour as a duo, and the pair have also taken their little ones Prince George and Princess Charlotte along on the past two trips.

As for the date that the newest addition to the Cambridge’s family will arrive, People shares the couple have confirmed they are expecting in April!

Prince William and Kate Middleton just announced their baby’s due date! https://t.co/b5aLYDrZBJ — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 17, 2017

[Featured Image By WPA Pool/Getty Images]