‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Is Victor’s Son — Replacement Kid Instead Of Adam Recast?

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that if Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) sticks around, the truth about his backstory must be fully exposed. The looming question of who is Graham’s biological father deserves an answer. Tying Graham to John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) would be intriguing, but John was a good man, and it’s doubtful he slept with the wife of the man sleeping with his wife and fathered Graham. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is a much more appealing option as a GC daddy to Graham and history could align for this. Plus, Victor needs a son that’s ready to scheme with him, and Graham has no problems getting his hands dirty.

Victor’s timeline allows room for fathering Graham

Y&R history tells us that Victor came to town in 1980. If Graham is the same age as his portrayer Max Shippee, he was born in 1975. That means Victor might have met Myrna Bloodworth (Marcia Rodd) and knocked her up before he moved to GC. That could explain why Myrna was in Genoa City — she followed baby daddy Victor hoping to score some money or recognition for her son. Since Young and the Restless is adding to existing history for this complex story, they can write Victor into it as well.

Today on #YR, Victor and Nick’s feud escalates and a juicy story falls into Hilary’s lap! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XNOwJf2jSG pic.twitter.com/t8ftV1zdUq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 18, 2017

Victor needs another son

Even though YR spoilers from Soap Central promise Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) offered an olive branch to Victor by offering to donate some of his trust fund to orphans, their relationship is a series of battles and cutting each other out of their lives. It’s not healthy for sure and will never be smooth sailing because Nick and Victor are not cut from the same cloth. Graham might be just the ticket since he’s a schemer from the word go and wouldn’t have any issues with Victor’s schemes and plots.

Adam recast is unfounded rumor

Although you see Y&R rumors almost every week that Adam is about to come back from the dead, don’t believe the hype. CBS can’t run the legal risk of hiring back Michael Muhney no matter how many fans like him because of the hype and allegations surrounding his firing. Plus, Adam died a good death that advanced the story and left lots of open wounds to fester. With Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) gone there are no loose ends so Adam can stay dead and the story can move forward.

On the last #YR, Graham cruelly abandons Dina after she collapses. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/gRgTJDDt21 pic.twitter.com/Zw3iEOxnw7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 14, 2017

Questions remain about Graham and Myrna

Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps predict Graham kidnaps Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) and takes her to his vengeful mom. Dina split up his mom and stepdad, but that’s all we know. Graham grew up in Genoa City on the fringes of wealth and privilege. Brent wasn’t Graham’s bio-dad, but his tennis pro job allowed Graham access to the country club and his mom’s job got him into a fancy private school. Graham was close to wealth but grew up poor, which twisted him.

Graham and Victor have many similarities

Other Y&R spoilers remind us of the similarities between Graham and Victor. They both grew up poor and without fathers. Victor and Graham are both ruthless and love to indulge in revenge schemes. The difference is that Victor managed to earn great wealth while plotting and backstabbing while Graham’s big break at wealth was to get Dina to sign her fortune over to him. But given Graham’s natural abilities, it would be easy for Victor to teach him the ropes and show him how to be a naughty Newman.

Her secret is out… and the fallout will be heart-stopping! Don't miss this explosive week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/fgR5IGgdDM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 15, 2017

Will Y&R go there? It all depends. Executive producer Mal Young’s scripts being airing next week, so the CBS soap is expected to drastically change from what Sally Sussman and Kay Alden were writing. Max Shippee was originally brought in for a short arc, but then YR kept him longer, so anything is possible. What do you think? Would you like to see Graham stick around and wind up as the son of The Mustache? Come back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]