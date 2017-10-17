Melania Trump’s Hurricane Relief PSA: 31-Second YouTube Video Gets Backlash As NVOAD.org, Ready.gov Promoted

First Lady Melania Trump has become the center of attention lately. Some conspiracy theorists think a Melania decoy appeared next to her husband on Friday, October 13, while others are praising Melania’s beauty in a new PSA. Melania appeared in a rare PSA on the official YouTube channel of the White House on Tuesday, October 17. The video, titled “First Lady Melania Trump – Hurricane Relief PSA” and seen below, is only 31 seconds long, but has gained a plethora of views and commentary in a short period of time. In Melania’s hurricane relief PSA, she directs viewers to NVOAD.org and Ready.gov – but Melania encouraging people to visit the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster website or the official website of the Department of Homeland Security isn’t sitting well with all YouTube viewers.

“The president and I have witness firsthand the compassion and commitment of Americans as friends, neighbors and strangers continue to volunteer time and money to help one another following the recent hurricanes. Your help is still needed. Donate to an organization of your choice, and volunteer to help your fellow Americans. Visit VOAD.org and Ready.gov to learn more.”

Some video viewers are joking that Melania is blinking in Morse code and crying out for help while others are criticizing President Donald Trump for the PSA as they feel he hasn’t done enough to help Puerto Rico. As a result, they are commenting beneath Melania’s video that they need to see her citizenship papers.

With Melania telling American citizens that their help is still needed to battle the fallout from recent hurricanes by visiting NVOAD.org, Ready.gov or their own preferred disaster relief organizations, some folks are commenting that President Trump needs to do more to help storm-battered regions. While plenty of people commenting are expressing their love for Melania and writing how nice it is to see a PSA from the “wonderful First Lady” with Melania’s “warmth and sincerity,” others are writing that Melania appears robotic in the PSA.

There are also obscene comments that focus on Melania’s physical attributes while disparaging former First Lady Michelle Obama. Other commentators are arguing with one another about whether or not Melania deserves to be first lady. Yet and still others are urging folks away from donating to Red Cross in the comments section of Melania’s PSA.

“She makes me so uncomfortable.”

As one YouTube commenter compares Melania’s looks to a cat, others compliment her piercing eyes. As Melania’s emotion or lack thereof is debated beneath the PSA, the views about Melania rage on.

