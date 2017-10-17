Is Kendall Jenner Quitting Reality TV After ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Season 14?

Kendall Jenner is reportedly walking away from her role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as she focuses full-time on her modeling.

According to a new report, Kendall Jenner has informed her mother, Kris Jenner, that she no longer wants to be featured on the family’s long-running E! Network reality series — and that she will be moving from her home in Los Angeles to a new abode in France.

“Kendall’s been done with the cheesy PR stunts for some time,” a family insider told Radar Online on October 17.

As the source explained, Kendall Jenner feels that she will be held back from reaching her prime as a model if she continues to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and wants to be phased out from the series as soon as possible.

While Kendall Jenner has not yet spoken out about her potential exit from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the insider told Radar Online that she was well-aware that people often look at her and laugh because of her family and their antics, which reportedly bugs her.

“Kendall adores her family but figures it’s death by association, if she’s not careful,” the source added.

In addition to her alleged move to France, Radar Online said that Kendall Jenner will also be spending time in New York City as she continues to focus on her booming modeling career.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 18, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

If Kendall Jenner does leave Los Angeles, she will be saying goodbye to Blake Griffin, who she has reportedly been dating for the past couple of months. As fans may recall, Kendall Jenner stepped out with the Los Angeles Clippers player in Los Angeles in early August and has continued to be spotted with the athlete in recent weeks.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were most recently seen together in Long Beach, California, where they enjoyed a Halloween attraction with several friends. News of the alleged couple‘s outing was first shared by Just Jared.

To see more of Kendall Jenner and her family, including Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]