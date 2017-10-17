Google Pays Tribute To The Late Selena Quintanilla In The Best Way Before Launching Arts & Culture Exhibit

If you used the popular Google search engine at some point over the past few hours, chances are that you saw the search engine giant’s beautiful tribute to the late Selena Quintanilla. Upon logging into the Google home screen, users are greeted with a purple masterpiece which features the late Latina singer.

In the photo, the word “Google” is written in cursive with purple roses and a “play” button surrounding the image. A cartoon image of Selena is also pictured with her head cocked to the side and her signature red lipstick and large gold hoop earrings. A series of tiny yellow stars can also be seen in the photo, scattered throughout. In addition to just the sketch, Quintanilla’s hit song, “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” can also be heard playing in the background.

According to Forbes, the idea of the of Google using a Selena doodle was first tossed around about two years ago after a rough sketch was submitted by Perla Campos, who is the Global Marketing Lead for Google Doodles. Campos said that she wanted to create something special for Selena as she had looked up to the late singer for quite some time now. But Campos was not alone in creating this wonderful sketch of the “Dreaming of You” singer. Forbes also reports that Selena’s family had a lot of input on how exactly to make the doodle.

Fittingly, the Google sketch comes on the anniversary of Selena’s first studio album, Selena, which was released back on October 17, 1989. Billboard reports that following the release of her first album, Quintanilla released five more before her untimely death. Most notably, the singer’s last studio album landed her a spot at number one on the Billboard 200.

Inside Selena Quintanilla’s World Domination 22 Years After Her Death (Exclusive) https://t.co/HqHtoXg9rI — Selena Quintanilla (@SelenaLaLeyenda) October 13, 2017

In addition to the beautiful doodle of Selena, Google has gone a step further by launching an exclusive Selena collection as part of their Arts & Culture Exhibit online collection. The singer’s collection features a ton a photos and content for Selena fans to enjoy while it features everything from fan artwork to Selena’s sparkly outfits, each with a description on where she wore it.

“People will be able to see personal artifacts from the Selena museum,” a member of Selena’s family told Forbes.

A ton of the content that is on the online gallery comes straight from Selena’s museum, which makes its home at her former production studio in Texas. The same family member points out that the museum is a tribute to the singer’s legacy to ensure that she will never be forgotten.

Do you like Google’s tribute to Selena?

[Featured Image by Jana Birchum/Getty Images]