Who Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend, And When Did They Begin Dating?

Kourtney Kardashian recently went public with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, but according to a new report, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star actually began dating the boxer-turned-model one year ago.

On October 16, the Sun shared a report with readers in which it was revealed that Kardashian and Bendjima had reportedly struck up a romance last October before being caught together at a hotel in Paris, France, in December of 2016.

According to the report, Bendjima is Kardashian’s “23-year-old boy toy” and hails from Algeria. However, when it comes to the recent pregnancy rumors plaguing the mother of three, the outlet confirmed that Kardashian wasn’t expecting, nor did she appear to be sporting any signs of a baby bump during her recent vacation in Hawaii.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have become increasingly more open with their romance in recent months and after spending tons of time together in France over the summer, they were seen kissing and holding hands during a visit to Malibu, California. The couple also made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a photo from Egypt and a video from France.

Prior to her romance with Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian was linked to the equally young Justin Bieber, who was just 22-years-old when their alleged relationship began at the end of 2015.

Kourtney Kardashian may not be pregnant with the first child of her boyfriend quite yet, but she does have her hands full with her three children — 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign — from her former relationship with Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before calling it quits in the summer of 2015 following the release of shocking photos of Disick canoodling with his former girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France.

Scott Disick is enjoying a new romance, as well, and recently went public with 19-year-old Sofia Richie during a trip to Miami with several friends.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including Mason, Penelope, and Reign, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]