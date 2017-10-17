Lindsie Chrisley is saying goodbye to Todd Chrisley and Chrisley Knows Best to launch a new venture with Kailyn Lowry from Teen Mom 2. Lindsie Chrisley quit Chrisley Knows Best after a big blowout about Todd Chrisley capitalizing on Lindsie’s marital problems with her ex-husband. Lindsie Chrisley grew tired of working with her father, and so she looked for a new venture.

Lindsie Chrisley isn’t the first Chrisley child on Chrisley Knows Best to have struggled with Todd Chrisley’s over-involvement in their relationships. Brother Kyle Chrisley ended up losing his child to Todd and his wife Julie after he struggled with drug addiction, and half-sister Savannah got her first taste of her father’s control in her adult relationships this summer.

Savannah Chrisley was dating NBA basketball player Luke Kennard, and father Todd got a bit too excited about the relationship. A source is saying that Todd Chrisley came on too strong too soon.

“While they were on vacation, Todd was just way too much for Luke to handle. He told Savannah that her father was not his publicist or his keeper.”

Luke Kennard broke things off with Savannah, leaving her devastated. Kennard, who is barely 21, was not ready to get married, which was what Todd Chrisley wanted.

So Lindsie Chrisley quit Chrisley Knows Best to launch her own venture with Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2, and they came up with the idea for a podcast called Coffee Convos. Lindsie Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry have been trying to keep their new venture under wraps, but Kailyn’s ex Javi Marroquin spilled the proverbial beans.

“Kail joined Lindsie on the project and they are trying to keep it under wraps for now. But they have been friends for years and are doing a weekly one-hour long podcast that they are both super excited about!”

The Coffee Convos podcast already has its own Instagram page, and the two old friends are about ready to launch. But a source says that fans shouldn’t tune in if they want personal gossip about Lindsie Chrisley and Lowry because the two don’t intend on throwing the cast of Chrisley Knows Best or Teen Mom 2 under the bus.

“They [Lindsie and Kailyn] are not focusing on their personal drama at all. They already have a ton of amazing material and will discuss everything from motherhood and current events to lifestyle and gossip!”

Lindsie Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry are planning on having guests on the podcast every now and then, but the premise of Coffee Convos is that the two friends will be chatting together in one room.

There is not an official launch date for the Coffee Convos podcast, and neither Lindsie Chrisley nor Kailyn Lowry is promoting it yet on their social media pages. Since leaving Chrisley Knows Best, Lindsie Chrisley needed something to move on beyond her public divorce and caring for her 4-year-old son, Jackson. Chrisley’s friend Kailyn Lowry also has a 4-year-old and has also been through a public divorce, so the two have life experiences in common. Both blondes have also spoken publicly about their plastic surgery, so that might be a good Coffee Convos talking point.

Lindsie Chrisley is just said to be happy to be working on a project that is not run and controlled by father Todd of Chrisley Knows Best. Lindsie Chrisley is still said to be living in Georgia, and Kailyn Lowry lives in Delaware, so it’s unclear where they will be taping the podcast.

Will you check out Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast, Coffee Convos, with Kailyn Lowry? Are you surprised that Lindsie Chrisley left Chrisley Knows Best?

