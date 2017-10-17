Many fans were taken aback after it was confirmed that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have ended their three-year relationship already. Reports have it that the couple had grown apart after spending several months away from each other. Now, rumors suggest that Katy Perry could possibly be the main reason why the couple has decided to split.

TMZ reported in August that Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry were spotted getting cozy with each other at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The ex-fiancé of FKA Twigs and the 32-year-old singer reportedly traveled to West Hollywood along with some pals. However, the duo broke off from the troop when they were snapped together.

Adding fuel to the fire are the recent reports claiming that the “Teenage Dream” singer has been supporting Kristen Stewart’s former boyfriend since his relationship with FKA Twigs ended. An unnamed source told Hollywood Life that Katy Perry has been constantly phoning Robert Pattinson lately to check he is not a “crying mess.” The same insider claimed that the songstress cares a lot about the actor.

“Katy has been a rock for Rob during this challenging split. Despite being on tour, Katy makes it a point to shoot Rob a text, on a regular basis, to make sure he is not a crying mess.”

The tipster added that Katy Perry really cares about Robert Pattinson. The ex-ladylove of Orlando Bloom reportedly adores the Twilight actor so much. The publication even shared that the pair could possibly turn their friendship into something more.

“Katy cares a lot about Rob and they have a special friendship which they both appreciate. While they are currently just friends, Katy thinks Rob is smart, handsome, sexy and would be total open to romance with him. When the timing is better and after he heals a little, Katy thinks they would be a great pair now that they are both single.”

Aside from the “Roar” singer, reports have it that Kristen Stewart has also expressed her support to Robert Pattinson. Speculations suggest that the Personal Shopper actress feels terrible that her former boyfriend is going through heartache right now. The ex-couple does not talk much but Kristen reportedly hopes that Robert is happy.

“If Rob is really going through heartache with FKA then Kristen is sad that he could be suffering yet another tough breakup. Rob has a very special place in Kristen’s heart and all she wants is for him to be happy.

Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry have yet to comment on the dating rumors that are hounding them lately. Therefore, avid followers of the Cosmopolis star and the singer should take these speculations with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, neither Kristen Stewart’s former beau nor FKA Twigs has confirmed the main reason behind their split. However, an In Touch Weekly source suggested that the Water for Elephants star got tired being in a long distance relationship, which pushed him to call off his engagement with the English musician. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs, Katy Perry and Kristen Stewart!

