Is ‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Marriage To Husband David Coming To An End?

Shannon Beador admitted that she was “just devastated” about her crumbling marriage with David Beador during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12.

According to a new report, Shannon Beador opened up about her “miserable marriage” to David Beador after breaking down during an argument with her best friend on the series, Tamra Judge, and ultimately became enraged when Peggy Sulahian seemingly reminded her of David’s affair.

After arguing about their husbands and Sulahian’s cancer crisis, Shannon Beador was clearly targeted.

“Do you trust your husband? Has he ever lied to you about anything else?” Sulahian asked Beador, according to an October 17 report by Radar Online.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Shannon Beador and David Beador nearly split during Season 10 as it was revealed that David had engaged in a months-long affair with another woman. While the couple ultimately chose to stay married and work through their issues in therapy, their relationship has been showing signs of cracks throughout the 12th season of the show.

In response to Peggy Sulahian’s questions about Shannon Beador’s marriage and the trust she has in her husband, Beador told her co-star to not “go there” and confirmed that she does trust David Beador, despite the events of the past.

Shannon Beador went on to admit that while she trusts David Beador, things between them feel “detached” and because they aren’t connecting in the way she hoped, she was finding herself thinking about his past affair more and more. Beador then admitted that she was feeling “sad and lonely.”

“I’m just devastated at the place we’re in now,” she explained to Tamra Judge.

Shannon Beador and David Beador share three daughters and joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its ninth season. Since then, she’s been featured in a full-time role.

