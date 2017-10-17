NBA Rumors: Reason Why The Warriors Have Not Signed Steve Kerr To An Extension Revealed

Steve Kerr is entering his fourth season as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Kerr still has a contract until the 2018-19 NBA season, and some fans are wondering why the Warriors have not signed him to an extension. The latest rumors have revealed the reason why Golden State is holding off a new deal for the two-time NBA champion coach.

In an appearance on the Warriors Insider podcast, Warriors general manager Bob Myers was asked why he is not prioritizing an extension for Steve Kerr. Myers noted that Kerr wants to focus on his health before making a decision about his future. Kerr, who missed 43 regular season games in the 2015-16 season and 11 games last postseason, is still having issues with his back.

I’m just not ready to look that far ahead. It’s not top of mind because I just can’t envision him not being our coach. If something happened health-related, that’s different. But if it’s his option or our option to work something out, I’m really confident that it won’t be an issue, for him or for us.”

The 52-year-old head coach underwent multiple back surgeries after Golden State won their first championship in 40 years in 2015. Steve Kerr suffered complications from the surgery that led to his spinal fluid leaking, causing him to have headaches and dizziness. He continues to have the side effects heading into the new season.

In his absence in the 2015-16 NBA regular season, then associate head coach Luke Walton did a great job in giving the Warriors a nice start. Golden State ended up winning a record of 73 games but they failed short in the 2016 NBA Finals after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the other hand, Mike Brown also did a wonderful job in the playoffs last season.

Brown led the Warriors to an 11-0 record before Steve Kerr returned in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Kerr is one of the best head coaches in the NBA today, and he has a record of 207-39. The Warriors are the favorites to win the 2018 NBA championship, and Kerr’s record will only improve.

In an interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, Steve Kerr that he does not want to sign a new deal unless he knows that he can meet the demands of his job.

“I know I enjoy coaching and that I want to keep coaching. But it’s impossible to know if I’ll be in the position to do so,” Kerr said.

According to Spotrac, Kerr signed a five-year, $25 million deal with the Warriors in 2014. He earns $5 million annually, and he is expected to earn much more if he signs a new contract. There are 10 other head coaches in the league with a higher salary led by Gregg Popovich at $11 million.

Bob Myers, who signed an extension last year, expressed his interest in re-signing Steve Kerr. He pointed out that Kerr is beloved by the Warriors, from the owners to the front office and to the players. Kerr learned his craft under the tutelage of two of the greatest head coaches in the history of basketball, Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich.

[Featured Image by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images]