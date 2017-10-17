Kailyn Lowry Says Her New Show Is ‘Definitely In The Works,’ Is She Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’?

Is Kailyn Lowry quitting Teen Mom 2 in lieu of her own show?

During an October 16 interview with In Touch Weekly magazine, the longtime reality star and mother of three opened up about her potential new series, which has been tentatively titled Kail and the Chaos.

“It’s not official, but it’s definitely in the works and I’m excited because I feel like Marriage Boot Camp will also get people to want to watch it,” Kailyn Lowry explained to the magazine.

“The more interest, the more likely it’s going to happen,” she added.

Continuing on, Kailyn Lowry said that she would like to see her new show air sometime next year but noted that she can’t make any promises to her fans and followers because television can be a “crazy” thing.

Kailyn Lowry first gained fame after appearing on the second season of 16 & Pregnant. As fans of the series will recall, Lowry was expecting her first child, son Isaac, now 7, with her former boyfriend, Jo Rivera, at the time. From there, Lowry was cast alongside Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, and Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2 and ultimately welcomed two more children, 3-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 2-month-old Lux Russell, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

While a new show may cause conflict with Kailyn Lowry’s current MTV schedule, the reality star didn’t say a thing about leaving the show in the near future, nor has she hinted at the possibility in recent months.

As for what Kailyn Lowry thinks of her co-star Jenelle Evans’ recent claims of “probably” leaving the show after Season 8, she told People Now that she doesn’t care whether or not Evans leaves the show. Lowry also said during the interview that she disagreed with Evans’ allegations against the network, which suggested they had treated her like she was in a cage and given her son incorrect subtitles in an effort to make her look like a bad parent.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]