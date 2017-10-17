Tamar Braxton Tricked By Fake Adrienne Bailon Amid Nasty Feud

Could the seriously nasty feud that’s been brewing between former friends Tamar Braxton and Adrienne Bailon over the past year finally be over? After months of drama and a whole lot of shade between the former best friends, Tamar now appears to be hinting at a reconciliation – all after being tricked by a fake account.

In a candid moment Braxton recently shared with fans via Instagram Live, Tamar told her millions of followers that she actually “misses” her former friend and is seemingly ready to bury the hatchet with her after the two had some serious beef following Tamar’s dramatic firing from the daytime talk show The Real last year.

In the video, which was captured and uploaded to Instagram by The Shade Room, Tamar could be seen mentioning her former best friend after an account claiming to be that of Adrienne logged in to watch her live stream and left the comment, “Love you Sissy hit me up.”

It appeared that Braxton thought the account belonged to her former friend and said publicly that she wanted to be back on friendly terms with the actress and singer.

“Is that Adrienne? I mean, Adrienne I’ve been waiting on you. I think I emailed you like nine months ago,” Tamar said in the video, adding that she said a lot to her former friend in the private message but seemingly didn’t get a reply from her.

Aww #TamarBraxton said she misses #AdrienneBailon on her IG Live last night! She said DM her sis! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

“God is good and he always makes things full circle,” Tamar then continued. “Won’t he do it? Holla at me. I love you to pieces and I miss you like s**t.”

However, things then turned pretty awkward after fans quickly noticed that the username was spelled “@AdrenneBailon” and not “@AdrienneBailon,” which is Bailon’s official verified account, and were quick to tell the reality star that it wasn’t actually her former friend attempting to get back in touch with her following their beef.

Braxton than laughed after it was revealed that the account didn’t actually belong to Bailon, though it seems like her offer to end their feud and be friends once again still stands.

Both have been accused of throwing some serious shade at each other in the past and Adrienne hasn’t yet publicly responded to Tamar’s plea, though fans were quick to urge her to get in contact with Braxton by leaving comments across her various social media accounts.

But while she’s yet to publicly acknowledge Braxton’s offer to put their beef behind them, Bailon did say back in October 2016 that she will “always love” her former friend despite their feud and claimed that the drama that stemmed from her being fired from the show actually made her closer with her The Real co-hosts, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love, who still host the series together.

“I will always love Tamar,” Bailon told radio host Angie Martinez last year of the feud. “It’s all so uncomfortable and change sucks, but what I will say is, the four of us even having to go through that, it makes you stronger, it makes your bond stronger.”

The group got into some serious drama with Tamar after she left the show in May 2016. Braxton repeatedly slammed her former friends and co-hosts on multiple occasions, even stating in December that they may have had something to do with her firing, something they’ve all denied.

Braxton also accused her former friends of being “phony b****es” in a post on Instagram and alleged that Adrienne and Tamera only attended her son’s birthday party shortly after the firing for publicity to make it appear that they were all still on friendly terms when they, in fact, weren’t.

As for whether or not they’ll ever be friends again, it seems the ball is now in Adrienne’s court.

