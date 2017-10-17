Briana DeJesus’ Daughter Has Holes In Her Heart

Briana DeJesus received some heartbreaking news about her daughter on last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Just days after Stella Star was born, the reality star discovered that her child was facing a terrifying medical crisis when doctors revealed she had not one but three holes in her heart.

On October 17, Radar Online shared details of last night’s show, explaining that while the holes in Stella Star’s heart aren’t expected to grow, they are certainly something that will need to be monitored for years to come.

Also during the episode, Briana DeJesus slammed her daughter’s father, Luis Hernandez, for failing to go to the hospital to see their child — and for failing to ask about Stella Star at all. Meanwhile, as DeJesus explained, Stella Star’s heart was working so hard that it may have given up.

Although Luis Hernandez eventually showed up, his efforts to prove that he had a future plan to get more involved in their child’s life weren’t enough for Briana DeJesus, and she let him know that Stella Star needs a father in her life. She also said that Hernandez had no excuse for not seeing their baby girl.

Briana DeJesus conceived her second child with Luis Hernandez a very short time into their short-lived fling and while she considered the possibility of giving the child up, she ultimately decided to keep her in hopes that she and Hernandez would be able to co-parent the child in a civil manner.

Briana DeJesus is also mom to 5-year-old Nova, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin.

Briana DeJesus starred on the fourth season of 16 & Pregnant as she prepared to welcome her first child and was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 earlier this year. As fans will recall, MTV shocked the audience by adding a fifth girl to the series for the first time in franchise history.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

