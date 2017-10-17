‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Is Reportedly Trying To Prove She’s A Good Mom On Instagram [Photo]

Jenelle Evans is doing her best to prove that she is a good parent.

After she and her husband, David Eason, faced shocking allegations of potential abuse following last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Evans has returned to social media, and one particular report claims she’s doing damage control.

On October 16, ahead of last night’s new episode of the MTV reality series, In Touch Weekly magazine shared a report in which they told readers that Evans was trying to prove she was a good mom during a Boy Scout camping trip with her two oldest children, 8-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Kaiser.

In one photo shared by Jenelle Evans, her two sons were seen painting pumpkins with several other children. In another image, David Eason was seen showing Jace how to shoot a gun.

“[Jenelle Evans] seems to be working overtime to prove that both she and David are great parents to her sons, especially after her ex Nathan teased that they might be in ‘huge legal trouble’ on Twitter,” the magazine explained.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, many fans believe that Nathan Griffith’s cryptic post could be referring to the idea that David Eason was seen seemingly acting very aggressively towards his son Kaiser on last week’s show. As the outlet explained, Eason is currently on probation after violating a protective order with his own son and may face legal ramifications if the court learned that he was allegedly being abusive towards other children.

Following last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans took to Instagram and told her fans and followers that she was “probably” quitting the show due to MTV’s allegedly incorrect portrayal of her family. However, just a short time after the message was shared, the reality star was back online and sharing new posts on her Instagram page.

As for Jenelle Evans’ Twitter page, that remains inactive.

Although Jenelle Evans has taken herself off Twitter, her husband, David Eason, has continued to stay active with his fans and followers on his own social media accounts.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

