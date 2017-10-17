Derick Dillard Fired From ‘Counting On’? Controversial Star Slammed On Twitter For Homophobic Comments

Counting On’s Derick Dillard knows how to cause controversy, and his recent Twitter post has once again caused major backlash. Fans are calling the conservative reality star “homophobic” and “hypocritical.” Could his comments lead to him getting fired?

OK! Magazine is reporting that this past weekend, Dillard tweeted, “I agree with Janice Raymond on this,” along with a photo of a Raymond quote that read, “No one–women, men, children, or transgendered persons–should be subjected to any form of exploitation or targeted discrimination. Transsexual and transgendered persons are entitled to the same human and civil rights as others. Recognizing these rights, however, does not mean that we must accept that hormones and surgery transform men into women and women into men; or that persons who self-identify as members of the opposite sex, are what they subjectively claim to be.”

Fans immediately responded with messages of criticism and outrage, especially because back in August, Dillard tweeted discriminatory comments about fellow TLC reality star Jazz Jennings, who is a transgender teenager. At that time, he called transgender a “myth” and went on to say that Jennings’ show was an “oxymoron” because it is a reality show about non-reality.

Derick Dillard’s cyberbullying against Jennings seems to contradict his most recent post which began speaking out against discrimination, and that was the first thing the Twitter universe had a problem with, but it didn’t end there.

The second part of the quote he posted about recognizing rights resulted in responses of people calling Dillard out on bigotry, ignorance, and hypocrisy.

The creator of the Duggar blog Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray participated in the debate and brought up Dillard’s August tweets and pointed out that the reality star targeted Jennings to embarrass and shame her.

Other fans questioned the logic of the Raymond quote, wondering how someone could suggest no discrimination, yet no acceptance. The criticism continued with fans wondering how Dillard could quote a lesbian radical feminist activist, who is famous for hate and transphobia.

The public outrage continued when, according to In Touch Weekly, Dillard and his wife, Jill Duggar, posted on Instagram that the 28-year-old took a trip to Washington, D.C., and the claims that he did it with taxpayer money. This did not sit well with many who thought that Dillard was in some way scamming people with a fundraiser and using the public dime to pay for expensive dinners.

It doesn’t seem like Dillard can catch a break, no matter what he does. But, if he continues to post controversial political opinions, fans will not stop calling him out on his beliefs. Whether or not it will cost him a spot on Counting On remains to be seen.

