Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Anger Kate Middleton By Stealing Royal Spotlight? Feud Facts Versus Fiction

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were caught canoodling in public at almost exactly the same time as Kate Middleton displayed her royal baby bump in public for the first time, rumors have soared of an intense rivalry among the three. Kate has been reported as feeling so frustrated by Harry’s domination of the royal spotlight that she has sparked a feud. And the new rumors about the prince and Meghan’s any-day-now engagement, as well as wedding plans, have reportedly made Middleton’s anger even more intense.

As the Inquisitr reported, even Camilla Parker Bowles is rumored to have gotten involved in the battle against Harry and Meghan, with Kate and Camilla allegedly joining forces in an attempt to wreck the prince’s and Markle’s romance. Middleton has been described as “frustrated” by the way in which Harry and Meghan have succeeded in taking away the attention from her third pregnancy.

Kate Middleton Angry At Meghan For Rocking Red Carpet?

Investigating the reports about Kate feeling “frustrated,” Gossip Cop noted that rumors about Middleton and Markle feuding have swirled for a year. Has Kate become even more upset in recent weeks by Meghan’s demonstrated grace on the red carpet?

One report investigated by Gossip Cop alleged that the rumors of Prince Harry proposing and marrying Markle have made Middleton more determined to battle for the spotlight. That report claimed Kate was feeling “overshadowed by Meghan,” who is already skilled at using her Hollywood “glitz and glamour” to steal center stage.

The original report also claimed that Markle was using her ability to “work the media” to rock the red carpet, criticizing Middleton for lacking that skill.

“Kate Middleton is not always as good [as Meghan Markle] at [using the media spotlight].”

Does Kate Middleton View Meghan Markle As Threatening?

The allegations didn’t stop there, also alleging that Kate is worried about what will happen when Prince Harry ties the knot with Meghan. Middleton allegedly is aware that Markle will become a problem when it comes to who shall own the spotlight.

“Kate Middleton knows that Meghan Markle will be a real royal threat the moment she officially becomes a member of the British royal family.”

When Gossip Cop investigated the history of those rumors about a feud between Kate and Meghan, the origin of the allegations began last year, when it was first revealed that Prince Harry was dating the actress. In January of this year, a report claimed that Middleton feared that Harry’s girlfriend was greedily grabbing the royal headlines.

Kate Middleton Puts Kibosh On Pregnancy Claims

In July, one report even alleged that Kate had decided not to get pregnant for a third time because she feared that the prince (known to adore kids) and Meghan would have babies, and that those children would take away the attention from her own offspring. In September, Middleton put the royal kibosh on those claims by officially announcing her third pregnancy.

As for the new claims of Kate’s frustration and ongoing competition, Gossip Cop reported that no legitimate sources have confirmed a feud between Middleton and Markle.

“No real, legitimate sources are telling a gossip blog that the Duchess is ‘frustrated.'”

No official insiders have discussed a competition involving Kate and Meghan for the royal spotlight or a feud, noted Gossip Cop, which cited its own source saying that there is no truth to the reports of a rivalry between Prince Harry’s girlfriend and his sister-in-law. Since tying the knot with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge is instead reportedly viewed as part of Harry’s royal family.

