Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Spotted ‘Laughing And Kissing’ At Universal Studios

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, appear to be thoroughly enjoying the Halloween season.

According to a new report, the couple, who went public with their romance in January during a dinner date in Santa Monica, California, recently paid a visit to the Halloween Horror Nights attraction at Universal Studios where they reportedly made no attempt at hiding their attraction to one another.

On October 16, Hollywood Life shared details of the couple’s visit to the park, revealing that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were seen together on the Jurassic Park ride, where the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer got completely drenched.

“They were laughing and kissing once they exited the ride,” a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to reveal that while The Weeknd attempted to give his girlfriend a hug, she playfully ran away from the soaking wet musician because she didn’t want to get her own clothes wet.

“They definitely seemed to be enjoying themselves,” the source added.

In recent weeks, Selena Gomez has been busy filming the new Woody Allen movie in New York City while her boyfriend tends to his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first stepped out with one another on January 10 after enjoying a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant. From there, they spent time together in Los Angeles before traveling to Italy for what appeared to be an amazing sightseeing tour of Venice and Florence.

Prior to going public with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez came to blows with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, on Instagram and sought treatment for issues with anxiety and depression just weeks later.

As for The Weeknd, he was involved in a two-year romance with model Bella Hadid before striking up a relationship with Selena Gomez nearly one year ago.

According to recent reports, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have decided to move in together in New York City — but only temporarily. As Entertainment Tonight explained to readers last month, the couple is currently living in a luxury apartment in Greenwich Village as she continues work on her new movie.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd both have homes in Los Angeles as well.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]