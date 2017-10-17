Jennifer Hudson Urged To ‘Step Back’ On ‘The Voice’

Jennifer Hudson is being urged to “step back” on The Voice after fans of the show have been making it pretty clear that they’re not exactly the biggest fans of her often over-the-top coaching style during the currently airing Season 13.

After getting some mixed reviews and reactions from The Voice viewers ever since the most recent episodes began airing last month, it looks like Jennifer’s latest appearance on the show alongside her chosen mentor Kelly Rowland hasn’t done much to change fans’ minds.

A number of viewers lashed out at the Oscar winner for her coaching style during the battle rounds, which began airing on NBC on October 16, and urged her to “step back” and be a little less full on with the contestants as well as the other coaches, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Miley Cyrus.

“Jennifer Hudson needs to step back on The Voice! She’s acting like she owns the show,” one viewer tweeted of the singer during the battle rounds. “Chill out already!”

“Jennifer is getting under my skin she’s so in love with herself and thinks it’s all about her go home #TheVoice,” another disgruntled fan added after seeing Jennifer and Kelly join forces on the NBC series.

“Can they just swap out Jennifer Hudson from #TheVoice already,” @jordanvr_ then added on the social media site during the first battle rounds.

But despite the backlash from some fans, others were a little more complimentary towards the star, who joined the U.S. version of the talent search this year after previously winning The Voice U.K. this year.

“Omgggg Loving Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Rowland working together on #TheVoice,” one more positive viewer tweeted of the two stars working together to find talent for Team Jennifer, while another Twitter user revealed that they “only watch The Voice because of Jennifer.”

“Let’s be real, she is my queen,” they then added of the “Spotlight” singer.

But good or bad, Hudson didn’t appear to let others’ opinions get to her as she tweeted along with the October 16 episode of The Voice with her followers.

Proving that she wasn’t paying much attention to the haters, Hudson live-tweeted during the show this week and heaped praise on her contestants via the social media site.

“Oh Lord, oh God, I would be first! But what a way to start off,” she wrote as the show aired. “Lucas & Meagan did #TeamJhud proud???? #VoiceBattles.”

The latest feedback from viewers – both positive and negative – comes amid reports suggesting Hudson may be giving up her red spinning chair on The Voice Season 14 when it picks up again next year.

Here we go! #TheVoice Battle Rounds start NOW. A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Rumors are swirling that former coach Alicia Keys will be returning to the series while Miley Cyrus will be replaced by already confirmed coach Kelly Clarkson.

Jennifer hasn’t officially confirmed if she’s leaving the NBC series after Season 13 wraps in December, though she made it very clear that she’ll definitely be heading back to Britain to coach on The Voice U.K. next year, meaning it’s pretty unlikely she’ll be able to find time to film for both shows.

Confirming her return to The Voice U.K. in 2018 amid the mixed reaction she’s been getting from her appearance on the series in her home country this year, she said, “The U.K. has always felt like a home away from home for me and I can’t wait to be back discovering new talent for Season 7.”

The Voice airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]