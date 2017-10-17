Game of Thrones might be down to its final season, but there is little doubt that there will be more revelations in the last six episodes. Fans are eager to find out who will be the true ruler of the Seven Kingdoms and are also hoping that Azor Ahai will finally be revealed. But is it also possible that an important character from A Song of Ice and Fire will be introduced in Game of Thrones Season 8? Could this person change the situation between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in 2019?

There have long been speculations that certain A Song of Ice and Fire characters that were left out of the HBO series will eventually pop up in the show. Book readers had hoped Arianne Martell will debut in the sixth season following the deaths of Prince Doran and his son Trystane. Unfortunately, the young Martell daughter appears to have been written out of the storyline, just like Lady Stoneheart. However, there is a possibility that one character will shake things up in Game of Thrones Season 8.

Marc Rissmann has recently joined the cast of the series. The star of The Last Kingdom will reportedly portray Harry Strickland in Game of Thrones Season 8. The casting news certainly had fans talking because the commander of the Golden Company has been described as a stocky older man who is the exact opposite of Rissmann.

#photoshoot #sunday #amc #intothebadlands #thelastkingdom #vikings #nos #sunnyday #bw #marcrissmann A post shared by Marc Rissmann (@marcrissmann) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

This isn’t the first time that Game of Thrones has cast an actor who doesn’t look anything like George R.R. Martin’s description of their character. After all, Michiel Huisman visibly lacks the brightly colored beard that Daario Naharis wears in the books. However, there are speculations that there might be another reason why the Golden Company’s leader will look so different in Game of Thrones Season 8. Fans believe that he isn’t actually Harry Strickland.

There is a possibility that Harry Strickland will be replaced by the other Aegon Targaryen, who now goes by the name Young Griff and is being supported by the Golden Company. Some believe that Marc Rissmann resembles Wilf Scolding, the actor who played Rhaegar Targaryen in the seventh season, and the first Aegon has been described as somehow looking like his father.

The possible introduction of the other Aegon Targaryen in Game of Thrones Season 8 could mean things will change drastically for Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. With another Targaryen in the series, they might finally fulfill the three-headed dragon Rhaegar believed in so fervently.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere on HBO in early 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]