‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Emotional Homecoming For Patient 6, Will He Finally Reunite With Sam?

There is a lot happening on ABC’s General Hospital, and it is only getting started. Steve Burton is currently playing the role of Patient 6, but all indications point towards his real identity as Jason Morgan. He has finally returned to Port Charles after being gone for five years and his goal is to find his wife, Sam, and his son, Danny, to let them know that he is alive and has come home to them. Unfortunately, he is about to get a big surprise.

Patient 6 has already been to Sonny’s empty house and then headed to the place that he and Sam called home. Memories came flooding back as soon as he opened the door, especially when he spotted the little cars that Danny plays with. As soon as he went out on the terrace to get some fresh air, in walks Sam to grab something she forgot. The General Hospital previews for Tuesday has Patient 6 ready to confront her.

However, he may not reunite with his wife just yet. What stops him? According to General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps, he may get more than he bargained for. There is a good possibility that Jason, the Billy Miller version, has followed Sam home and walks in behind her just as Patient 6 is about to reveal himself to his wife. If that should happen, he will get an eyeful as the couple now known as JaSam are quite happy and in love.

WATCH: Patient 6 looks for Sam… and finds something else entirely. ???? #GH pic.twitter.com/UKw6JT2Z2S — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 16, 2017

Sam has moved on with the person she believes is Jason Morgan, and they are building a new life together. Their happiness may be cut short soon. Patient 6 will believe that Sam has just moved on with someone else, which is not totally shocking, but the huge surprise will be that this man is claiming to be Jason Morgan.

This whole “Jasoning,” as fans have called it, is finally happening, but no one really knows yet if Steve Burton is the real Jason or if Billy Miller will eventually end up being Jason. More General Hospital spoilers tease that Patient 6 will truly believe that he is Jason. That could indicate that despite growing up as Jason Morgan, he may really be Andrew, Jason’s twin brother.

This whole storyline with the twins is finally coming to light. However, it will take quite a few months before all is revealed.

How long will it be before Patient 6 reveals himself to Sam? Sound off on who you think the two men will end up to be. Be sure to watch General Hospital to see how it all plays out in the coming months.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]