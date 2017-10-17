Kylie Jenner Skipped ‘KUWTK’ Christmas Photoshoot To Hide Baby Bump?

Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be six months pregnant, was not present during the Kardashian clan’s photoshoot for this year’s Christmas special.

Two months early, the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians started filming for the Christmas special last Sunday. Fake snow filled the set of the LA location.

Speculation about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy started last month. Fans started noticing that the social media princess, who usually posts numerous images, seemed to take a break from posting as much. Kylie usually posts photos of herself, with her clothing getting more revealing each time. Kylie currently has 23.2 million followers on Twitter. Her recent posts are mostly work-related photos and pictures of her face.

Kylie has been keeping a low profile ever since news about her pregnancy with Travis Scott broke last month. Fans also believe that she started wearing oversized clothing to conceal her baby bump. They also think that Kylie avoided going out in public to keep the pregnancy private.

On top of fewer photo posts on social media, her absence during the Christmas photoshoot further fueled the fan’s pregnancy speculations. Right after Kris Jenner posted a snap of their Christmas special for this year on Twitter, a series of “where is Kylie” trended in the comments.

Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan pic.twitter.com/w4pWtd7EQQ — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 16, 2017

Fans believed that her absence was deliberate because she is hiding her baby bump. Kylie is rumored to be about six months pregnant. Among the five sisters, she was the only one who was not present during the photoshoot.

Kim, with her recently dyed platinum blonde hair, was spotted along with her children. Khloe was also seen wearing a black mini dress. Kris, Kendall, and Kourtney were all present during the photoshoot.

Kylie is a successful businesswoman, and her line of makeup is worth millions. And apart from that, many women want to have a body like hers. Aside from Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kylie also starred on Life of Kylie. The show’s last episode aired on September 17.

Although Kylie was not in the photo, a source reported that she was also there to film but did not participate in ice skating.

The makeup tycoon has not officially confirmed the pregnancy rumors.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]