Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo surprised their fans in July when they announced their plans to get married. Despite their public declaration, the couple has not yet released details of their up and coming wedding ceremony. However, the wedding invitation was revealed to the public recently.

AllKpop reports that Chinese media outlet Chongqing Times unveiled a photo of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s wedding invitation. Based on the images that made rounds earlier this week, the invitation has a simple design. It was decorated with a white-colored ribbon, a flower, and two hearts, which represents the Descendants of the Sun star’s love for each other.

Previous reports claim that the forthcoming Song-Song wedding will be star-studded. In fact, there have been reports saying that A-list Korean celebrities such as Park Bo-gum, Lee Kwang-soo, and Cha Tae-Hyun will grace the much-anticipated event. Rumors also have it that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have invited all four directors of the popular Descendants of the Sun, which include Yoo Young-eun, Lee Eung-bok, Kim Hyung-joon, and Baek Sang-hoon.

While these speculations could possibly be true, it should be noted that neither Song Joong-ki nor Song Hye-kyo has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid followers of the couple should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, HelloKpop shares that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo could possibly settle down in their new house in Itaewon-dong. Most fans can recall that the Descendants of the Sun actor purchased a multi-million dollar villa in January 2017. The couple’s alleged marital home reportedly has a total floor area of 371.7 square meters.

The news outlet suggests that the couple’s house looks stylish and surrounded by neatly trimmed trees. An unnamed source revealed that Song Joong-ki has been sighted visiting the place several times already. However, the Descendants of the Sun actor stopped his regular visit since he announced his forthcoming wedding with Song Hye-kyo three months ago.

“(I) heard that they will move house, but there is still no one living there, not even once I saw anyone. But after Song Joong Ki bought the house, he did visit Itaewon regularly.

“I saw Song Joong Ki several times earlier this year. However, I didn’t see him recently.”

The South Korean superstars are set to tie the knot on October 31 at Shilla Hotel in Seoul City, South Korea. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo!

