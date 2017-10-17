Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Has A New Girlfriend On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry is nearing her due date on the currently airing episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 but unfortunately, the longtime reality star does not have the support of her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

During last night’s new episode of the show, via Hollywood Life, Kailyn Lowry believed she may be suffering from pregnancy complications after her hands and feet suddenly became swollen during her vacation in St. Thomas with her two children, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln. Luckily, however, after having some tests done at a local hospital, Lowry wasn’t forced to give birth early.

While Kailyn Lowry received good news at the doctor’s office, she was shocked to find out that her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, the father of her third child, wasn’t responsive to the text message she sent him in regard to her hospital visit. As she explained to a Teen Mom 2 producer, Lopez ignored her message because he was busy “hanging out with his new girlfriend.”

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez dated only briefly after Lowry announced plans to divorce husband Javi Marroquin and split shortly after the reality star learned she was expecting. From there, Lowry was forced to go through her pregnancy without Lopez at her side as he reportedly enjoyed romances with other women.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez reunited for the birth of their son Lux Russell Lowry in early August and continued to co-parent for several weeks. Then, after Lowry confirmed her son would be taking her last name, things between them seemed to grow tense and lately, Lopez has been telling his fans and followers on Instagram that he misses his baby boy.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry appears to be on the verge of embarking on a new relationship of her own. Although nothing is official quite yet, she and Dionisio Cephas have been openly flirting with one another on Twitter and Instagram in recent weeks.

