Is Rihanna Pregnant? ‘Work’ Hitmaker Talks About Her Fluctuating Body Type

Rihanna sparked pregnancy rumors a few months ago when she posted a photo of herself with a fuller figure on Instagram. However, there is a reason for her weight gain – and this confirms that the Barbadian beauty is not pregnant. During an interview with The Cut, the 29-year-old singer admitted that she has a fluctuating body type and shared some fashion tips for this.

The “Work” hitmaker revealed that she can fit into a bodycon one day and wear something oversized the next day. She also learned when to wear high-waist or crop top to hide her fuller figure. Riri claimed that she always pays attention to what’s working for her body that day when she goes into the closet. The pop diva thinks that’s how everyone should go after fashion since it is an individual thing.

“I think it’s important to make sure that you wear the thing that works for your body the best, and that’s flattering,” she said.

Rihanna has been body-shamed because of her sudden weight gain, but she tries to look at every situation like there’s a reason behind it. To fight all the pregnancy rumors and other negative news, the award-winning singer revealed that she prays a lot and tries to think positive.

“Even if I can’t feel it in that moment, I just thank God anyway, because I know that there’s something better coming, and he’s doing it for my good,” she said. “I just don’t understand it right now. I look forward to when it’s revealed to me.”

Riri, who has dated some of the hottest men in the music industry, including Chris Brown and Drake, is reportedly going through a difficult time because of all the speculation. A few days after the pregnancy rumors emerged, a source confirmed to Hollywood Life that Rihanna is not pregnant. The insider revealed that she has something going on, but it is private. However, the songstress believes that she will be back to her regular self soon.

The “Diamonds” hitmaker didn’t reveal what causes her weight to fluctuate and if she is undergoing medication, but she has learned to cope up with these changes. A few years ago, Rihanna admitted that she is not happy with her body despite looking great wearing skimpy clothes in her music videos. A reporter asked her if she was as body confident as she appeared on screen.

“I mean you get comfortable with the fact that that’s your body and that is what it is – that I had to learn,” Rihanna said. “After doing that on set, I started doing that in the mirror because it was like, OK, whatever, I feel fat today, but what can you really do about it?”

According to Daily Mail, the “Umbrella” singer told the reporter that people should learn to accept their body. They may not love it all the way, but they should be comfortable with it knowing that it is their body. Rihanna also explained that no one is 100 percent the bomb from head to toe because there will always be people who would always want what that person has and that person would want what other people have.

With Rihanna’s latest revelation on her fluctuating body type, the tabloids may finally end the fake stories about her being pregnant.

