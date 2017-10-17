‘Dancing With The Stars’ Accused Of Being ‘Rigged’ After Sasha Pieterse’s Shocking Elimination

Dancing with the Stars is once again facing allegations of being “rigged” after former Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse and professional dancing partner Gleb Savchenko were shockingly eliminated from the popular ABC show during Disney week on October 16.

A number of fans hit out at the series on social media after learning the surprising news that Sasha had been eliminated and made (as yet unfounded) allegations that DWTS was somehow “rigged” against the actress.

“DANCING! WITH! THE! STARS! IS! RIGGED!” one fan tweeted after seeing the former Pretty Little Liars star sent home prematurely on DWTS, while another added of Pieterse leaving, “Reasons I don’t watch Dancing with the Stars any more since the previous season with Normani [Kordei] this s*** is rigged #teamAteam.”

“Dancing with the Stars is rigged so glad we have another season as proof,” @shookarla added following Sasha’s shocking elimination after the two danced a rumba inspired by the Disney movie The Little Mermaid.

“DONT HOLD BACK YALL SPREAD YOUR OPINION OF THIS RIGGED A** SHOW EVERYONE HAS COME TO KNOW [AS] DANCING WITH THE STARS,” another angry fan tweeted after seeing Sasha and Gleb sent home, despite Pretty Little Liars having an avid fan base of voters willing to pick up the phone for the actress.

Of course, this isn’t the first time DWTS has been accused of being “rigged” after fan favorites didn’t get the result viewers were expecting.

Fans lashed out at the ABC show during Season 24 earlier this year after former Glee star Heather Morris was shockingly eliminated from the show alongside Maksim Chmerkovskiy, despite being one of the favorites to win the series due to her extensive dance background. They were instead the fifth couple to be eliminated.

Fans of Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei made similar remarks against the show earlier this year after she repeatedly ended up in jeopardy during her time on the show with partner Val Chmerkovskiy before then finishing in third place.

Of course, there’s no proof that DWTS is “rigged” or that anything went awry with the voting to see Sasha or any of the former contestants voted off sooner than expected, though Pieterse admitted after being sent home that she was “really bummed” to be leaving the series so soon.

“I’m not mad, I’m just really bummed. I really wanted to be here,” Sasha told Entertainment Tonight of leaving DWTS in ninth place following her surprising elimination on October 16. “It sucks, but I made some amazing friends, I had such a good time, and I feel like I’m just grateful.”

Confirming that there were no hard feelings on her part regarding the shocking news, Sasha added that dancing for America week after week has been good for her “soul.”

Gleb also confirmed that he “never expected” to be eliminated so early in the competition.

“I never thought it would happen,” he told the outlet after the show, admitting that he believed he and Sasha had “another couple of weeks at least” to dance together on the show.

“But it’s a dance competition, someone’s gotta go and unfortunately it’s us,” he then added.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]