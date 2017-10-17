Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony At The Same Shrine Where Friend George Harrison’s Funeral Was Held

Two weeks after his sudden death, Tom Petty’s family held a private memorial service to at the same site where the late rocker’s good friend George Harrison was laid to rest. Petty’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette Petty, posted photos from the ceremony site, the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in the Pacific Palisades, to Instagram. According to TMZ, the funeral for Tom’s Traveling Wilbury’s bandmate, George Harrison, was also held at the temple, shrine, and meditation garden in 2001. While details on the ceremony are scarce, the temple was closed to the public on Monday, so presumably only Petty’s family and closest friends were in attendance.

Petty’s two daughters, AnnaKim Violette and Adria, posed together at the memorial ceremony. AnnaKim Violette also shared a photo of the Golden Lotus Archway outside of the Mahatma Gandhi World Peace Memorial. The outdoor shrine houses a 1,000-year-old Chinese stone sarcophagus that holds a portion of the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi, according to People.

AnnaKim Violette has been sharing a steady stream of photos of her dad Tom Petty since his sudden death on Oct. 2 at age 66, including a ton of throwback snaps of the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman in his early years. On the day of the memorial service, Petty’s daughter posted a photo of herself standing next to a photo of her father, telling fans, “This is very hard for me.”

This is very hard for me???? A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

AnnaKim Violette also posted a photo with her sister Adria Petty as they stood outside the shrine.

We care about each other and love our bad ass father???? A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

There has been no announcement of a public memorial service for Tom Petty. The mayor of Petty’s hometown in Gainesville, Florida, has announced he is planning a special memorial in honor of the late Heartbreakers frontman. The Gainesville mayor told TMZ he hopes fans will help him come up with an interactive memorial site to honor the city’s hometown hero, revealing he is looking for something more than a Tom Petty street sign or a “Tom Petty Day.”

The dark of the sun we will stand together???? A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

While there is no word if any of Tom Petty’s famous friends performed at the private memorial service, many stars have paid tribute to the beloved rocker by covering his songs in concert and on late night TV shows in the days following his death.

[Featured Image by Reed Saxon/AP Images]