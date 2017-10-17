Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Having A Baby Girl? No Doubt Singer Spotted Hiding Her Baby Bump

Gwen Stefani was out visiting Westmark Private School in Los Angeles this past week, and she carried a fashion accessory that is causing more baby rumors. Was she carrying a huge purse to hide a baby bump?

According to Radar Online, the 48-year-old singer is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, and the baggy shirt she wore to church last week and the giant purse she carried with her on the school visit are confirmations that she is trying to hide her belly.

The magazine is reporting that the couple got pregnant as the result of IVF treatments, and claim that Stefani is several months along. However, other sources are claiming that the No Doubt singer’s first round of IVF was unsuccessful and that she and Shelton are trying again.

Both In Touch Weekly and Life & Style are reporting that the couple is taking a final shot at IVF, and they elected to choose the gender because they really want a girl. Stefani already has three boys, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Sources reveal that Gwen Stefani could have twins since she is being implanted with more than one embryo to increase the odds of conception. If Stefani is expecting (or trying to conceive), the pregnancy would be considered high-risk because of her age. So, she will be taking it easy and limiting her travel.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx

Using their final embryos for IVF means that the odds are slim for the couple to conceive, but sources say Stefani is relying on her faith and hopeful that the treatment will be successful. She believes that God’s plan for her includes another pregnancy.

The baby and wedding rumors have surrounded the couple since their relationship started two years ago. But, so far, the happy couple has simply enjoyed being boyfriend and girlfriend, while Shelton continues to bond with Stefani’s sons.

The singers often share pictures of their life with fans on social media, and as soon as they have a big announcement to share, it’s safe to say they will let their fans know about a new baby or a wedding as soon as they are ready.

Gx

Meanwhile, everyone will continue to watch Stefani’s fashion choices to try and catch a glimpse of a long-expected baby bump.

