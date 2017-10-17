Carrie Fisher Fights Sexual Assault From The Grave: Friend Recalls How She Defended For Her Against A Predator

Carrie Fisher may have already passed away but her legacy still remains as her long-time friend, Heather Ross, recently revealed how the Star Wars actress stood up for her when an unnamed Oscar-winning producer sexually assaulted her in the past.

Experiences of sexual assault and harassment has become a hot topic online after the bombshell expose on Harvey Weinstein. In fact, Charmed alum Alyssa Milano even started the #MeToo campaign on Twitter to finally prove to the world of the prevalence of the matter not only in Hollywood, but everywhere else, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Now, an award-winning producer and director is opening up about her own experience on sexual harassment and recalled how Fisher, who became popular for the portraying Star Wars heroine Princess Leia, came to her defense when she was attacked by an unnamed Hollywood boss.

Speaking to Tucson, Arizona radio station 94.9 MixFM as cited by E! News, Ross narrated her experience involving “an unnamed Oscar-winning producer (who amazingly enough wasn’t Harvey Weinstein),” as the outlet put it.

According to the Emmy-winning producer, she attempted to have dinner with the man to talk about details of their upcoming project together. Unfortunately, he had another thing in mind. After picking her up, he pulled the car over, climbed on top of her and pinned her to the seat. While she successfully impeded the assault, Ross revealed that the man had threatened her that she would never be able to succeed in “his town.”

A devastated Ross confided to Carrie Fisher who, in turn, did something very bold—even for someone who portrayed a fictional character bent on fighting those who had gone to the Dark Side.

In a galaxy not so far, far away Carrie Fisher gave a cow's tongue to a producer who sexually assaulted her friend: https://t.co/8sztZkTDyZ — E! News (@enews) October 17, 2017

“About two weeks later, she sent me a message online and she said, ‘I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow,'” Ross recalled.

“I asked her what was inside and she said, ‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!'”

Ross then admitted that after learning what Carrie Fisher did, she felt somewhat at ease and secure. After all, having such a true friend can be quite a unique feat in Tinsel Town.

“It felt validating to know, ‘Okay, first of all, this woman who I love as a friend was not just a fake Hollywood friend.’ That’s who she was. She spoke out and she put things out there in your face.”

According to The Wrap, Ross revealed how she thought that it was somehow her fault for trying to have dinner with the man, like she was “asking for it.” However, what Carrie Fisher did had proven to her that she was the victim in the circumstance.

While it had been clear that Ross’s assailant wasn’t Harvey Weinstein, the revelation of her experience further proved the gravity of the situation that became widely known only after the disgraced mogul was exposed in the New York Times’ October 5 piece about “decades” of sexual harassment.

It also showed that even beyond the grave, Carrie Fisher was still able to extend her powerful courage to help men and women who have become victims of assault and harassment, one way or another. What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]