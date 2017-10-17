Frankie Muniz Takes The Lead As Witney Carson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Frankie Muniz proved he’s the ultimate leading man this week on Dancing With the Stars. While he takes the lead from pro partner Witney Carson in rehearsals for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, during the latest live show Frankie led the duo to the second highest score of the night—despite a wardrobe malfunction that had Witney all tangled up.

One week after Frankie Muniz told the world about his undiagnosed memory loss problem—the former child star can’t remember working on his long-running sitcom Malcolm in the Middle—Muniz’ memory saved the day as he took charge during an Argentine tango with Carson. The Dancing With the Stars Disney Night theme had the duo dancing to a song from the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean flick, and Muniz was in full pirate regalia.

Unfortunately, midway through a flawless Disney Night dance, Witney’s heel got stuck in her dress and the pro was unable to dance on one foot.

“I couldn’t believe it because it’s something like you can’t really help,” Carson told People. “My heel got stuck in my skirt and it would just not come out and so, [Frankie] literally was dragging me along. Thank goodness he knew the steps and could keep going.”

#TeamFranneyPack should be pirates more often because they SLAYED that Argentine Tango! #DisneyNight #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Witney told Fox News she panicked as the faux pas played out live on the Dancing With the Stars stage.

“It was so scary,” Carson said.

“I literally couldn’t step out of the skirt so I was spinning on one foot and luckily, he kept going or I would have gone down, for sure.”

Muniz downplayed his heroic actions, revealing that he thought it was actually he who had messed up.

“It was weird because all week I messed up in that spot every single time, so we got to it and I thought, ‘Just do this last thing and we’re done!‘” Frankie told People. “And then I felt her not be in the right spot and I thought, ‘Did I mess up?'”

Not only did he not mess up, but Witney’s wardrobe faux pas barely made a dent in the couple’s score. While Carrie Ann Inaba pointed the mistake out, she also made it clear that it was Witney’s slip up and that it is the celebrity dancer who gets scored, not the pro. With 29 out of 30 points, Witney Carson and Frankie Muniz ended up getting the second highest score of the night—and Frankie rocked a mean pirate wig in the process.

After the dance, Frankie Muniz admitted to Dancing With the Stars co-host Erin Andrews that he has a hard time thinking of himself as sexy. Witney added that Frankie definitely isn’t like that during rehearsals but that he somehow brought sexy back to the live show.

Frankie Muniz is one of the most enthusiastic competitors on this season’s Dancing With the Stars. Even though his Pirate ship almost sank, Muniz says he loves competing on the show’s historic 25th season.

You can see Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson’s Pirates of the Caribbean Argentine tango on Dancing With the Stars in the video below.

[Featured Image by Eric McCandless/ABC]