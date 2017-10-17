‘Alaskan Bush People’ New Season: Discovery Channel To Air Next Season In 2018?

Alaskan Bush People is currently on a hiatus, as Brown family matriarch, Ami, has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has recently finished her first round of chemotherapy. With everyone anxiously awaiting updates about Ami’s condition, many fans could not help but wonder when will Discovery Channel air a new season. Will there be another season? If so, when will it air?

Alaskan Bush People Season 8 is hanging up in the air, as Discovery Channel has not yet officially confirmed whether the documentary has been renewed for another year. Season 7 ended last September, which showed the resolution of Ami Brown’s first round of chemo, and left many viewers anxious and worried about the current state of Ami’s health.

Rumors recently emerged online that Alaskan Bush People Season 8 will be airing on June 14. Several fans got a bit confused, as Discovery Channel posted on their website that the new season of ABP will premiere on this date. However, some fans were quick to point out that the date mentioned on the site was for Season 7, not Season 8.

Fans could not help but be disappointed with the silence coming from Discovery Channel’s side with regard to ABP Season 8 — whether there will be one and if there is, when will the new season premiere. The hiatus in the show was reportedly done in order to give Ami plenty of time to recover and allow the family to breathe in and take some time away from the cameras.

Several viewers have resorted to updates on the Alaskan Bush People through social media such as Brown family member sightings by their fans. For instance, Noah Brown was recently spotted getting his glasses done and the person who took the shot with him stated that the ABP is only a few weeks away from the start of filming. The Brown family also stirred quite a controversy after Radar Online shared photos of the family’s alleged $2.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

According to the publication, the Brown family has been living in luxury following the resolution of Ami’s first round of chemotherapy at UCLA Medical Center. Some fans of Alaskan Bush People began questioning the legitimacy of the nature of the show while others were quick to defend the family’s living options.

There have been several reports alleging that Alaskan Bush People is fake — that the Brown family didn’t live so far away from civilization and their story was created to gain viewership. Whichever may be the case, loyal followers of the show state that Ami deserves to live comfortably in order for her to be strong enough for the next round of chemo.

Should Discovery Channel do Alaskan Bush People Season 8 or should they end it with Season 7?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]