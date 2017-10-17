Selena Gomez Posts Empowering Message To Her Sister And All Of Her Fans

Selena Gomez has shown many times that she is a great big sister to both of her half-sisters, and in her latest Instagram post, the singer shared a video that featured an empowering message to her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey. The video features the two sisters sitting together talking and shows the two having a very candid moment together in which Gomez looks to inspire her sibling to not be afraid of anything.

The Instagram video shows Gracie telling Selena Gomez that she is not scared. This leads to the singer to ask her her if it was because she is fearless, and then following that question up by essentially asking her if she is scared of anything, although the question seems to be rhetorical. After this seemingly encouraging moment, the two sisters high-five each other.

To go along with the video featuring her little sister, Selena Gomez also posted a message to all of her followers and fans. As E! News reported, Gomez has often shown herself to be a role model, and in the Instagram message that went along with the video, the singer told her fans that she will never stop letting her little sister know that she is “strong, bold and beautiful.”

I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Selena Gomez then said that her sister is going to be raised to always know that “her voice matters.” The singer wants to make sure that Gracie knows just how important it is to not only inspire other people with what she called “her truth,” but also to know the “importance behind being a leader.”

Although the message seemed to be primarily directed at her younger sister Gracie, Selena Gomez has also featured her other sister, Victoria Gomez, on her Instagram and social media accounts. Since Gracie was born, the singer has repeatedly said that she is obsessed with her sisters and the responsibility of being a role model for them. While she has acknowledged in the past that she is a role to many younger girls, she certainly takes her responsibility to her sisters especially serious. With this newest video and post dedicated to Gracie, it sounds like Selena Gomez is still obsessed with being a big sister and proving that she can be a role model for all young women.

Momma and I A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

After sharing the video of herself and her little sister, Selena Gomez also posted a throwback picture of herself with her mother. The image showed the two of them together with Gomez as an infant in her mother’s arms. Whether it was the video with her sister or the image of the singer as a baby with her mother, it is clear that family is truly important to Selena Gomez.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]