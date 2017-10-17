Pregnant Kate Middleton Overcomes Severe Morning Sickness, Dances At Surprise Public Appearance

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at London’s Paddington train station on Monday, alongside Prince William and Prince Harry. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child, was in high spirits as she happily chatted with the crowd. She even twirled and danced with a giant Paddington Bear mascot, much to the delight of royal fans!

The event, honoring several children’s charities, was to promote Paddington 2, the new movie of the beloved children’s book character. The movie is set to hit theaters in the United Kingdom on Nov. 10. Aside from Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, the movie’s cast members were also in attendance.

Kate wasn’t expected to attend the public event due to her severe morning sickness, also known as hyperemesis gavidarum, People reported. However, the 35-year-old princess may be feeling better now that she’s farther along in her pregnancy.

The expectant third-time mom was radiant all throughout the activity, sporting a new, curled hairstyle. As always, the fashionable royal’s style was on point. Kate showed off her teeny tiny baby bump in a baby pink, mid-length Orly Kiely dress with floral appliques. She paired her outfit with black pumps with block heels for added comfort.

At the platform, Kate Middleton surprised everyone when she broke into a cheery dance with the Paddington Bear mascot while the film’s soundtrack was played. Shortly after, she and her entourage went aboard the vintage Belmond British Pullman Train, the Daily Mail reported. Here, the Duchess spent at least 45 minutes interacting with the charities’ children and their parents. After their appearance, Prince William was overheard telling onlookers that Kate is now “feeling much better.”

This is Kate Middleton’s second public outing since the British Royal Family announced her pregnancy back in September. Because of her severe morning sickness, the Duchess of Cambridge took a forced six-week break from her royal duties. Last week, she debuted her baby bump in a baby blue lace dress when she attended a reception at Buckingham Palace for World Mental Health Day.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to announce Kate’s due date very soon. Because of this second public appearance, Kate is believed to have passed the critical first trimester already.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images]