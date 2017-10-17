Michael Fassbender And Alicia Vikander Married In Secret Ceremony? Couple Spotted Wearing Wedding Rings

Did Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander get married in a secret wedding ceremony? Many entertainment outlets seem to think so after the celebrity couple were spotted wearing matching bands in a “post-wedding” celebration in Ibiza.

According to the Daily Mail, the notoriously private celebrity couple appeared to have tied the knot over the weekend after they were seen wearing what looked like a pair of wedding bands in each of the left ring fingers during their vacation in Ibiza on Sunday.

Based on the report, the Tomb Raider star and her Assassin’s Creed actor beau were surrounded by close friends and family during the event which may have actually been their wedding reception disguised as a family brunch.

While the couple have yet to confirm nor deny the rumors about eloping, an insider reportedly revealed to E! News that they have indeed said their vows in the Mediterranean Island.

According to the outlet, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander’s secret wedding was followed up by a get-together with friends and family enjoyed the beach on Friday before going on a cruise and had even brought a professional photographer to capture their special moments.

Michael also went for a stroll on the beach to collect shells and even dove off from the back of the boat for a swim, according to an eyewitness cited by E! News.

we did it ???????????????? A post shared by Alicia Vikander (@realaliciavikander) on Oct 22, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

Meanwhile, People revealed that the couple exchanged vows at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort based on their sources.

While details about the wedding ceremony itself is scarce as Entertainment Tonight has yet to hear back from reps of both Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, the outlet wittingly recalled how the 40-year-old Irish actor and the 29-year-old Swedish actress became a couple in the first place.

“We had met at Toronto Film Festival and just on the dance floor,” Alicia said.

“I thought [I was a good dancer] until she started dancing and then I felt like I had two left feet,” Michael chimed in.

After that, they “properly” met during the rehearsals of The Light Between Oceans where both Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander starred as an on-screen couple. At the time, Fassbender admitted that their chemistry “was sort of there from the beginning.”

They have also publicly made it known that they want their relationship to remain as private as possible in a past interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal,” Alicia told the outlet.

Michael even shared how he and the Tomb Raider actress was able to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“But that’s other people. Each to their own. I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don’t.”

Given their impeccable skill at keeping things private, do you think Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander did have a secret wedding in Ibiza over the weekend? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]