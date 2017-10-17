The Apple special event in September revealed a series of new products including new iPhone models. As the sale figures came in, the broker KeyBanc Capital Markets confirmed through the use of carrier store surveys that older iPhone 7 models are outselling the iPhone 8.

The unprecedented trend happens as the premium iPhone X goes on sale on November 3. In addition, when these new Apple iPhone’s were announced typically there would be long lines and record-breaking sales in the first few days.

The story or the narrative this time around is quite different for the tech giant. As a Reuters analysis explained, the data collected from these recently released surveys confirm the iPhone 8 is not performing as well as previous launches of a new iPhone.

Bloomberg alluded that the second-largest wireless carrier, AT&T, recorded fewer upgrades, falling by 900,000 compared to a year ago. The lack of demand could be attributed to a lack of features and significant new enhancements between the two smartphones. Also, the amount of buzz from carriers to promote the iPhone 8 was modest compared to a year ago.

The New York Times compiled a series of reviews and comments from critics who delivered their verdict on the iPhone 8. One reviewer begged the question, “So what’s actually new? The most commonly cited improvements included the camera, wireless charging, and augmented reality abilities.”

Other reviewers offered insights as to why the demand was low for the iPhone 8. Given the impressive features offered on the iPhone X, naturally, consumers would prefer to wait to get the cutting-edge instead of a default model, according to The Verge.

A 9to5Mac (news and reviews For Apple products site) news report pointed out the two countries that bore witness to the iPhone 7 sales phenomenon. The United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.) have watched this sales trend unfold.

There is another key element to this surge in demand for the older Apple phone. The news and reviews site for Apple products (9to5Mac) attributed in its article that the cheaper iPhone 7 price was a determining factor. The iPhone 8 price starts at $699, whereas an iPhone 7 sells at $549. A savings of $150 for consumers looking for a great deal at an affordable price.

Did Apple anticipate that the iPhone 8 would struggle this early on for units sold? Or will it not matter with the arrival of iPhone X? After the first few weeks, we’ll know if Apple can bounce back and finish out the year strong with sufficient revenue from iPhone sales.

[Featured Image by Andy Wong/AP Images]