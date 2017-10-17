Karl Urban Shares What Needs To Happen For Him To Reprise His Role As Judge Dredd

In the 2012 reboot of Judge Dredd, Dredd, Karl Urban took on the role of the title character, and while the movie did not perform as well at the box office as the studio wanted, home video sales proved to be quite strong. It was these video sales that led to the decision to potentially continue the series, but rather than go forward with a sequel to the movie, a possible television series looks to be in the works.

A few months back, IM Global Television and Rebellion Productions announced that they were looking to develop a program titled, Judge Dredd: Mega-City One. While the TV series is said to not inhabit the same universe that was part of the reboot starring Karl Urban, it sounds like the studio is still interested in having the actor return in order to reprise his character. It turns out that not only is the studio interested in bringing Urban back, but the actor is also interested in the possibility as well. However, the actor has some requirements before he would attempt to play Judge Dredd once again.

According to Screen Rant, Karl Urban revealed exactly what would need to happen for him to reprise his role as Judge Dredd, even if that means heading to television in order to do that. One of the main things the actor wants to see, in any project he chooses to be a part of, is a top-notch story.

Karl Urban explained that Rebellion is working on the development of Mega-City One, a TV series which he and the studio have had discussions about, including talking about him being involved. The actor said that he told Rebellion that if they “write a character that has a function and a purpose and contributes to the overall story,” then he feels like he might be interested in once more taking on the mantle of Judge Dredd.

The actor said that the last thing he would want to do is to step into the role of Dredd and simply “pay lip service to the movie.” Karl Urban said that what he wants is there to be material that actually warrants having a chance to explore the character further.

Ultimately, Urban said that it is up to the studio to come up with a story that does justice to the character. If they are able to do this, then Karl Urban seems interested in reprising the role of Judge Dredd, even if that means fitting a TV series into his busy schedule.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]