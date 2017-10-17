Ashley Graham Almost Naked On Instagram, Confidently Tugs At Her Underwear In Sexy Lingerie Photo Shoot Clip

An almost naked Ashley Graham is teasing her fans in a new Instagram clip showcasing behind-the-scenes action during her recent photo shoot for her latest underwear line in partnership with Addition Elle.

Flaunting her ample curves and a busty display of her cleavage, the 29-year-old plus-size model posed for the camera wearing a pair of lingerie from her latest collection in Addition Elle on Monday and shared a teasing behind-the-scenes clip as a treat for her Instagram followers.

According to Hollywood Life, the Nebraska native, who appeared in the covers of elite fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, and Elle, kept “pushing the boundaries” with her photoshoots as she tugged at her panties during the shoot.

Sporting lingerie that looks somewhat dark grey or purplish, Ashley moved her hips from side to side while posing provocatively in front of the camera while leaning against a bare white wall.

Exposing a rarely-seen Scorpio tattoo on her right hip, Ashley Graham wrote “Monday just got a little better…” to describe the photoshoot clip—a follow up to her earlier post on the same day that showed a picture of herself looking frantic about the first work day of the week arriving too soon.

Thankfully, the model’s behind-the-scenes clip has made it all better, as fans applaud not only her curves but also the confidence the radiated from her.

“Love your confidence and supporting all women, beautiful,” one fan wrote on the comments.

Another described her as a “bomb” while one noted how she appeared to be starting a strip tease in the raunchy Instagram clip. Check out the footage below.

Aside from being one of the most beautiful plus size models today, Ashley Graham is also a strong advocate of body image and body acceptance. Four days ago, she even shared a strong message to those who attended Glamour’sInternational Day of the Girl event on October 11.

“I’m not here to make you feel ‘beautiful,’ whatever that means,” Graham told the young ladies.

“I’m here to make you understand that true beauty is being OK with who you are. Being OK with who you are is a revolutionary act. And making someone else feel OK with who they are? That’s downright heroic.”

At the time, Ashley Graham also shared the struggle she went through after being diagnosed with dyslexia and attention deficit disorder (ADD).

She also shared a clip of the talk on Instagram, particularly the part where she tells the audience where “true beauty” comes from and that it is something that is “beyond size.”

“Remember that you are bold, you are brilliant, you are beautiful, you are worthy of anything that you want to accomplish. That is beauty beyond size”

