Duggar Family Critics Slam Derick Dillard For Job Tweets: Jill Duggar’s Husband Admits To Mission Salary

Critics of the Duggar family are blasting Derick Dillard over a series of recent tweets concerning his employment history. The Counting On star tried to argue that he’s been gainfully employed for years, but this claim backfired when it drew attention to his controversial fundraising efforts.

As noted by the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page, critics of the Duggar family have been questioning Derick Dillard’s work history for years. The Counting On star finally responded to some of their concerns on Twitter, but a few of his claims just raised more questions about his resume.

Derick was on a two-year mission trip in Nepal when he first met his future wife, Jill Duggar, and he worked as a tax accountant for Walmart during his first year of marriage. However, soon after the birth of his first child, he decided to take his small family with him on another long-term mission trip to El Salvador. This is when the scrutiny of his work ethic began in earnest. As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, he and Jill Duggar were harshly criticized for asking for donations to pay for their stay in Central America.

Shortly after the arrival of their second child, Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar announced that they were ending their mission trip early. Critics of the Duggar family have been calling for Derick to get a job ever since, but the Counting On star insists that he doesn’t need one. The tweet below was in response to a query about his employment status.

Funny, I’ve worked full-time salaried job/school, non-stop for the past 23 years… might want to check your sources. https://t.co/xG0niWe0Sb — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 16, 2017

Some of Derick’s followers mocked the 28-year-old reality show star for including his grade school years as evidence that he’s a hard worker, and others asked him why he needed donations from fans to fund his mission trip if it was a salaried job.

“Then why ask for handouts while doing your ‘missionary’ work??? Your lies are sad and transparent. We see you, Derick,” read one response to his tweet.

“It’s the first we’ve heard that he got paid for working for SOS Ministries,” read Pickles and Hairspray’s post about his tweet. “I’m glad he’s now finally admitting it because he kept that fact mum as he asked for donations for his family, especially when they came home to have Sam. Derick, you collected a salary AND asked for money to have a baby? WTH!”

“If you have a job then stop begging for money, it’s disgraceful,” another Twitter critic wrote.

Very somber experience today, being where Lincoln spent his final hours in Ford’s Theatre. A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

Just last month, Derick Dillard was asking fans to help him raise $6,500 for another ministry venture. As reported by the Inquisitr, He set up a Pure Charity fundraising page to help pay for his enrollment in the Cross Church School of Ministry, a one-year program for young Christian men and women pursuing careers in ministry. His page got taken down twice for violating Pure Charity’s terms of service.

Derick ignored the many Twitter questions about why he asked Duggar family fans to send him money on two separate occasions, but he did respond to one observant netizen who pointed out that his LinkedIn page says that he was a volunteer during his mission trip to Nepal.

Yes, I coordinated students, who were volunteers, hence “student volunteer coordinator”. You also have to read the good sources you get. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 16, 2017

However, as pointed out by Pickles and Hairspray, Derick clearly states that he was a “volunteer” on his LinkedIn page. He does not list appearing on Counting On as part of his employment history.

Derick Dillard is currently helping Cross Church with its college outreach program, but he has not revealed whether he’s getting paid to do so. Until he does, critics of the Duggar family will likely continue tweeting at him about his employment (or lack thereof).

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

