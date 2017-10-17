NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick To Green Bay Unlikely? Packers Not Willing To Swallow Pride Despite Need For QB

After losing Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers are expected to look for a replacement quarterback in the free agency market. Colin Kaepernick emerged as one of the possible options for the Packers but latest reports claimed that they are not interested in signing the controversial quarterback.

The Packers are one of the NFL teams who dreamt of contending for the title this season. However, with Aaron Rodgers potentially out for the rest of the season, it remains questionable if they can still compete against the powerhouse teams in the league. If they are serious about their goal, the Packers should immediately look for Rodger’s replacement.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, the Packers could go after Colin Kaepernick or Tony Romo. However, Romo is currently enjoying his new career as an NFL analyst and unlikely to come out of retirement. Though he expressed his intention to play for a contender after playing his final season with the Dallas Cowboys, there is a minimal chance that he’ll sign with the Packers.

Colin Kaepernick proved to be the best option for the Packers if not only with his controversial national anthem protest. Since leaving the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick is yet to find a new team. However, if the Packers will consider him as Rodger’s replacement, coach Mike McCarthy will be the first one to disagree. When asked about signing the free agent quarterback, McCarthy immediately answered “no.”

“I got three years invested in [backup QB] Brett Hundley, two years invested in [backup quarterback] Joe Callahan,” McCarthy said. “The quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be.”

With his statements, it seems like McCarthy would rather entrust the starting role to Brett Hundley rather than sign Colin Kaepernick. He may have felt that the presence of Kaepernick in Green Bay will do them more harm than good. However, some fans are still hoping that the Packers will change their mind.

In a petition entitled “Bring Kaepernick to the Packers” at change.org, fans urged the Packers to sign Kaepernick. As of now, they are near to reach their target of 10,000 signatures.

“Aaron Rodgers is possibly out for the rest of the season but there’s a Wisconsin-born QB who should be on our team. Let’s make sure the organization knows we support Kaepernick to the Packers,” the petition reads.

However, it remains questionable if the Packers will grant their request. If Hundley struggles in the succeeding games, the Packers may consider looking for a quarterback not named Kaepernick either via trade or free agency. Expect more updates on Packers’ quarterback situation in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]