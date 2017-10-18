Suri Cruise Still Hopeful To Have Relationship With Tom Cruise Despite Strict Scientology Rules?

The whole world has witnessed Suri Cruise grow up without a father and Tom Cruise’s devotion to Scientology is most likely to blame for their strained relationship. Now, a new report claims that the young child is now hoping to have a connection with her Hollywood superstar dad despite his religion.

Being the face of Scientology for years and a proud loyalist, Tom Cruise full-heartedly follows the rules to a T. While his actions are highly praised by the cult-like religion’s followers and leader David Miscavige, Katie Holmes and people outside the controversial church just can’t seem to fathom as to how he could put Scientology before his daughter Suri Cruise.

A previous report even revealed that Tom Cruise has not seen Suri Cruise in over 1,000 days. Having to grow up without a father for quite a long time, people might have already assumed that the only daughter of Katie Holmes has gotten used to the situation. However, a new report revealed that it is certainly not the case because the 11-year-old is still allegedly hoping to have a relationship with her dad.

The report claims that Suri Cruise is “desperately missing her dad” and supposedly asked her father a heartbreaking question: “When can I see you?”

For those who are well aware about the rules of Scientology, it is expected that Suri Cruise’s alleged plea will just go down the drain. The organization is known for separating families once a member decided to leave the cult-like religion. Since Katie Holmes ended her marriage with Tom Cruise back in 2012, the actress is considered a “Suppressive Person”; therefore, the Mission: Impossible 6 actor should disconnect from her even if it means cutting ties with his own daughter as well.

However, an earlier report contradicts the recent claims. A source has previously shared that Suri Cruise has already “stopped missing” her dad, which is the reason why Katie Holmes has never talked about Tom Cruise anymore even in her interviews. The insider went on to say that the 38-year-old actress even banned her friends and people close to them from discussing anything about the actor. The Dawson’s Creek star has always protected Suri Cruise from the ugly side of Hollywood, and talking about her dad in front of her will certainly not do any good.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have never addressed anything about their current relationship and their daughter after their split.

