Nicole Kidman Explains That Emmys Kiss With ‘Big Little Lies’ Co-Star Alexander Skarsgård In The Cutest Way

Nicole Kidman is finally clearing the air after tongues wagged following her controversial kiss with Big Little Lies co-star and on-screen husband Alexander Skarsgård during this year’s Emmy Awards where he won the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

The 50-year-old actress is speaking up about that controversial lip lock when she appeared in The Graham Norton Show, explaining why she decided to kiss Skarsgård as he exited the stage after accepting his award, TIME reported.

After seeing the photo flashed on an on-set screen, Kidman got flustered and asked the talk show host why he decided to show such a picture that even shows her real-life husband, Keith Urban, witnessing his wife kiss another man.

“You are so provocative Graham. Why are you showing that?” she said before defending why she did what she did.

“I kissed my husband too!” Nicole added before ultimately losing her cool while differentiating the two men.

“I did kiss him [Urban]. But you’ve got to understand I did everything with Alex [Skarsgård]! I’ve got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he’s like a mannequin!”

Realizing what her statement implied, Nicole Kidman got flustered and backpedaled on the “mannequin” statement.

According to the Daily Mail, Alexander Skarsgård included her mostly female co-stars in his acceptance speech at the 2017 Emmy Awards in September.

“Thank you for making this boy feel like one of the girls,” the 41-year-old Swedish actor said after receiving his award.

Not being able to contain her excitement, Nicole cupped Alexander’s face in her hands before ultimately planting a kiss on his lips while her real-life husband, Keith Urban, applauded.

While people may think that Urban would be jealous, it seemed like he was contented with what he has with the Big Little Lies actress as the couple who have shared marriage life since 2006 displayed their love for each other all night.

On top of that, there is also the fact that Nicole Kidman has a reputation for being a “kisser” as Today recalled several other instances when she planted kisses on men who are not her significant other.

In 2003, Kidman puckered up for then-Oscar presenter Denzel Washington when she won the Best Actress award for The Hours. After that, she kissed Lauren Bacall at the Deauville American Film Festival in 2004 and went all out with her friend, Naomi Watts, at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in 2015.

What do you think of Nicole Kidman losing her cool while explaining why she kissed Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgård in this year’s Emmys? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]