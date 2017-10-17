Fans are looking forward to learning more about Rey once Star Wars: The Last Jedi finally hits theaters this December. After all, almost every other character in the new trilogy already has a bit of their backstory. But who exactly is Rey? Who are her parents? And why did they send her away to Jakku in the first place? There are speculations that Episode VIII will reveal that Kylo Ren is responsible for Rey’s banishment to a desert planet.

The new characters introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens might be shrouded in mystery. However, it has already been established that Finn was one of the several children who was chosen to train as Stormtroopers for the First Order. On the other hand, nobody knows why Rey ended up in Jakku and has been waiting for her family to come get her. So is it possible that she was sent away because of Kylo Ren in Star Wars 8?

Viewers already got a glimpse of Rey’s childhood when she had visions in The Force Awakens. When she found Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber in Maz Kanata’s basement, Rey immediately had visions of Luke, Kylo Ren and her own tragic past where she was left behind in Jakku. It is possible that all these visions were connected and Rey has already seen Kylo before and their connection will be revealed in Star Wars 8.

There are speculations that Rey’s family had originally intended to send her to Luke Skywalker to train as a youngling. However, they may have witnessed Kylo Ren burning down the Jedi temple and decided to keep their child as far away from Kylo as possible. In a turn of events that mirrors how Luke was left in Tatooine, Rey was hidden away in Jakku where Kylo will not find her. Star Wars 8 could feature a flashback of her repressed memories.

But was it Kylo Ren who brought Rey to Jakku in the first place? Some believe that Kylo sensed her power and feared that she might be a threat but was unable to kill her because of her possible Sith heritage. There is a possibility that he then decided to leave her on the remote planet where no one will ever suspect that she is Force-sensitive. After all, he appeared more than upset when a particular girl escaped from Jakku in The Force Awakens. Kylo might be the only one in Star Wars 8 who knows why Rey is in Jakku.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will premiere on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]