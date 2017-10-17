Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Dating: Teen Model Proudly Flaunts Romance With Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex

She made her relationship with Scott Disick Instagram official earlier this month, and since then, Sofia Richie has been flaunting their romance around the world. Earlier reports claimed that the teen is already falling hard for the father-of-three and her recent post on social media seem to confirm the speculations.

Sofia Richie bagged another modeling gig and flew to Milan to take part for a scheduled appearance at Vittorio Emanuele store in the launch event for the new Adidas Originals Iniki Runner colorway, which is exclusively sold at Foot Locker stores in Europe. The 19-year-old model is the latest celebrity spokesmodel for the burgundy, white and gold sneakers and it appears that she wanted to share this special moment with her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Lionel Richie’s young daughter then took to social media to post a series of snaps from her trip, including a sweet photo of her and Scott Disick in her Instagram story. Sofia Richie will be seen wrapping her arms around the 34-year-old self-proclaimed “Lord” while standing in front of the Duomo di Milano.

Despite their 15-year age difference and doubts that their relationship will not last long, Sofia Richie is obviously not bothered by it and continually flaunting her romance with Scott Disick. In fact, it seems like the young teen is the only who proudly displays their affection online because the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is only posting photos of himself and his friends on Instagram.

Miami A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

A previous report even revealed that Sofia Richie has been into Scott Disick for a long time, according to an insider. The source then added that Nicole Richie’s sister feels that “she knows a different side of him and that they are good for each other.” The model also allegedly believes that her relationship with the TV personality is the “real thing.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie went public with their romance in late September, however, they were linked as far back as May.

The teenager’s dad, Lionel Richie, spoke out and shared his concerns about Sofia Richie’s relationship with the popular playboy. He talked to Us Weekly earlier this month and said that he’s “scared to death.”

???? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

[Featured Image by MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]