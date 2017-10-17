‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient 6-Sam-Jason Gets More Complicated, Another JaSam Baby On The Way?

General Hospital spoilers tease more conflicts in Port Charles as Patient 6 (Steve Burton) arrives in Port Charles. Jason (Billy Miller) decided to take the safer route for Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) peace of mind. Jason already made plans to cut ties with mob life for the sake of his family. JaSam will be on cloud nine since Sam will make a big announcement. However, this happiness will be the calm before the storm since Patient 6 will wreak havoc in Port Charles soon.

No More Mob Business

General Hospital spoilers tease Jason is committed to giving Sam the life she wants. Sam wanted Jason to cut ties with Sonny who is always in harm’s way. This time, Jason is willing to let go of his old life and focus on his family.

This week, General Hospital spoilers tease Sonny (Maurice Benard) will face an imminent threat. He will receive some bad news – he is currently under surveillance. Carly (Laura Wright) will worry about her husband’s situation. As much as Jason wants to help out his friend, he will stay true to his promise and steer clear of mob business. Everything seems to be working out for Jason and Sam, at least for now.

Spoilers tease Patient 6 will check out Sonny’s residence and will try to look for Sam. His old flame has a new man in her life, and Patient 6 will feel sad about it. However, things could take a different turn when the truth hits him in the face.

Big Announcements Ahead

General Hospital spoilers tease Sam will make a big announcement during the week of October 23. Jason is out of harm’s way, and her husband wants to make good on his promise of a safe life.

Patient 6 is bound and determined to get home, West Coast. But what will "home" look like when he gets there? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/OkQfuyxh4l — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 13, 2017

Sam did not keep their media acquisition a secret, her announcement might not be related to it. General Hospital fans have different opinions about this secret. But there are speculations that the couple might have another baby on the way.

With just a few weeks before Patient 6 meets Jason and Sam in General Hospital, having a baby will make things more complicated. General Hospital spoilers hint Sam will have a major dilemma on her hands, it could involve a baby but more clues as to what the announcement is will be revealed by next week.

WATCH: Patient 6 looks for Sam… and finds something else entirely. ???? #GH pic.twitter.com/UKw6JT2Z2S — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 16, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]