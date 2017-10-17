Melania Trump Asks Lucky Man To Be Her Date For Upcoming Event

First Lady Melania Trump has asked another man to be her date for an upcoming event scheduled for later this week. The lucky guy was more than happy to accept Mrs. Trump’s offer and is thrilled to be a part of American history in a presentation she’s set to make.

AOL News reports that Herve Pierre, the fashion designer who created Melania Trump’s inaugural gown, will accompany her on Friday when she presents it to the Smithsonian National Museum of History. Mrs. Trump wore the fitted off-the-shoulder cream-colored gown during the Inaugural Ball after President Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation’s new leader back in January. Melania wowed the world when she stepped on stage with her husband to have their first dance as president and first lady.

Melania Trump made Pierre’s day when she asked him to attend the Smithsonian presentation with her.

“She asked me if I wanted to be her date, and I said, ‘Oh hell, yes,'” Pierre raved.

Pierre says as a foreigner it’s “a huge honor” to have one of his designs put in the Smithsonian Museum. He got chills when he was informed that the ball gown he designed for the first lady would be put in the museum. He knows there are a lot of egos in the fashion industry and isn’t ashamed to show his ego for this crowning achievement in his fashion career.

About 200 guests will attend the private presentation in Flag Hall of the vanilla silk creme dress that has a slit in the skirt Melania Trump wore for the ball. The gown also featured a slightly ruffled look from the neckline to the hem.

Herve Pierre is of the belief that if you’re on Earth, it’s “important to leave a mark.”

“My name will be in the museum forever. I’m not a painter,” Pierre explained. “That will be the only thing I have in the museum but it is part of American history. That means the world to me because I have worked and lived in this country for 22 years,”

Pierre has worked alongside Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang, Bill Blass, and Carolina Herrera. When Donald Trump first saw his wife in the dress, he was dazzled, Pierre shares.

“Then the President walked in and saw her for the first time. He said, ‘Whoa, that’s really gorgeous,'” Pierre said of the president.

Pierre shares that he still consults with Melania Trump and is working on getting his own fashion house. Needless to say, designing such a famous gown for the first lady has put him in a coveted spot in the fashion world. Investors are interested in helping back Pierre for a collection of 10 dresses to debut in December. He’s sketching and seeing which fabrics he can afford.

[Featured Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]