Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Tonight? Week 5 Results

ABC gave viewers a fun night on Dancing with the Stars tonight, as it was Disney Night. It was a night of princesses and fairy tales, but it all ended with another couple being eliminated, but who got voted off Dancing with the Stars 2017 tonight? Find out the Week 5 results on DWTS tonight below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Last week on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, it was an emotional night all the way around. The couples took on the most memorable year for the stars, so everyone grabbed their Kleenex before tuning in. It was a strong night of performances, as we almost had our first perfect score of the season from Jordan Fisher and his partner, Lindsay Arnold. They finished the night with a score of 29 out of 30. They were safe on the night, but you couldn’t say the same for the other Fisher in the competition, as Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess were eliminated at the end of the night.

For tonight, it was all about Disney. From the tears last week to the fun times tonight, which also included an appearance by Gleb Savchenko as a mer-man, we watched routines from Moana, The Little Mermaid, The Jungle Book, and so much more. There were Disney characters and Muppets in attendance, which the couples and audience seemed to enjoy.

It’s our most magical night of the year! Disney Night on #DWTS starts now! Retweet if you’re excited! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/f6xJrtQPzn — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 17, 2017

While Jordan and Lindsay came close to a perfect score last week, they nailed it tonight. They managed to get the first perfect score of the season, as they danced to Jordan’s song, “You’re Welcome,” from Moana. Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson were not far behind them, as they received a 29 out of 30 from the judges.

After all was said and done, it was time for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to send one of the couples home. The two couples in jeopardy of going home tonight were Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko and Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson. The final results were announced and the couple eliminated tonight on DWTS 2017 was Sasha and Gleb.

